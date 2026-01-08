Don't Expect Trevor Lawrence to Do This Again

In the 2025 NFL season, Trevor Lawrence ascended into true superstar status. We won't know exactly where he finished in MVP voting until February, but he was near the top of the leaderboard in odds after Week 18, behind only the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford and the New England Patriots' Drake Maye.



There's no denying that T-Law was a top-five quarterback this past year. He finished his first campaign under Head Coach Liam Coen with over 4,300 total yards, 38 touchdowns, and just 15 turnovers, leading his Jacksonville Jaguars to the AFC South title, with a 13-4 record. Now, he's enjoying the fruits of his labor, as well as the sour grapes.



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) smiles at Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams Sr. (52) after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let's stop squatting Trevor Lawrence



There's a lot that goes into being a superstar. Trevor Lawrence already signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars before this season began, but if he keeps up this level of play, he can expect to call his accountant to sort out some more endorsement deals in the future.



Not all of it is good, though. The pressure is absolutely on now. In years past, the Jaguars making the playoffs at all would have been a pleasant surprise. Now, it'll be a disappointment if they can't get past the Buffalo Bills at home in Wild Card Weekend. Being a superstar also means more public exposure.



𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Jaguars star QB Trevor Lawrence has gone viral for allowing a female fan at a bar to SQUAT him.



We have never seen anything like this 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/j7xNWnyDuc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 5, 2026

T-Law isn't the biggest personality in the league, but he's always had a connection with the Duval faithful. After his dark-horse MVP campaign, a video went viral of a fan using Lawrence as a squat bar at a local dive. It was endearing, showing his humility and happy-go-lucky nature. Jacksonville media asked him whether he checked it off his bucket list:



"Yep. It's done, so we can all move on now. I know you guys are worried about it, but yeah, just having a good time, I guess... I didn't think it was going to get filmed. I knew I was going to get squatted. She didn't just pick me up. That'd be crazy. But no, we're just having a good time. Obviously, a thousand people have asked me about that. We got anything? Playoff game this weekend.” He said all this in jest.



Can check that off the to-do list this year 😂💪



🎥:nahtahshaa/TT pic.twitter.com/MPKIXOram4 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 7, 2026

At the risk of sounding like a buzzkill, General Manager James Gladstone, Head Coach Liam Coen, and the rest of the Jaguars' brass might not have found it as amusing. After all, he's the face of the franchise, worth $55 million a year. For now, perhaps we should stop picking Lawrence up in precarious positions. Okay, maybe he can crowdsurf at the Super Bowl parade.

