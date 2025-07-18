Jaguars Three Makes a Thing Go Right in AFC South
It's been said in song that "it takes two to make a thing go right", and surely Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock wouldn't have lied about such a thing in 1988. These days, however, the concept of the "throuple" is very much en vogue.
For Liam Coen's Jacksonville Jaguars, QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne and WR Brian Thomas Jr. make for a pretty good threesome. On CBS Sports' 2025 NFL 'Triplets' rankings of the league's top-to-bottom QB-RB-WR/TE's, the Jags' big three ranked 19th. But what about the remainder of their division?
The Houston Texans ranked the highest at No. 11 with QB C.J. Stroud, RB Joe Mixon, and WR Nico Collins leading the way.
"Despite something like a season from hell where almost nothing went right offensively, there is still a lot of respect for the Texans among our panel, which universally considered them a borderline top-10 trio. Stroud still has a ton of fans, and Collins has clearly emerged as one of the very best wide receivers in football -- a true X who makes plays in contested catch situations and with the ball in his hands. Mixon is a plodder who gets by on volume, but didn't drag Houston down too much here."
Usually, the Tennessee Titans are ranked near the bottom of everything, and they still are, but at No. 28, they aren't the worst in the AFC South.
"This situation feels very similar to me to the one Jayden Daniels walked into last year, when the Commanders checked in 25th in our rankings. Ward is somehow the least-talked-about No. 1 pick in recent memory, but he has an outrageously adventurous and electric style of play that could, if he gels with Brian Callahan, lead to a nice bump for this group in 2026."
"Ridley isn't Terry McLaurin, but he's still quite good (he's posted over 1,000 yards in each of his seasons since returning from suspension) and Pollard looked healthier last season, another year removed from his devastating leg injury."
The quarterback situation with Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson makes the Colts' No. 30 ranking reasonable despite having quality members of the skills trio in WR Michael Pittman Jr. and RB Jonathan Taylor.
"Indy gets dinged here for the question mark under center, where Jones seems likely to start based on Anthony Richardson's repeated injury issues. We know what Jones is, and more importantly, what he is not -- which is a player who can transcend his surroundings and lift his teammates."
"That means a heavy burden is borne by Taylor (who rebounded last season but still hasn't come close to repeating his magical 2021 season) and Pittman (who may or may not be surpassed in the pecking order by Josh Downs. Our voters were skeptical of the situation, and rightfully so."
With a new scheme, the Jaguars who are ranked No. 19, and eight spots behind Houston, could make a huge jump, not just in the rankings, but in the standings.
And that's much more important.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE