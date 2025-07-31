Where Jaguars' Young Talent Ranks
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a good training camp so far. They are ready to get after the first season with the new regime of head coach Liam Coen and general manager. They are quipped with a lot of young, talented players on the roster. And that is one reason that this training camp is one of the most important ones in recent memory for the Jaguars.
Now that the Jaguars have put on the pads, the feeling of real football is almost back. But for the new players, they get it in the NFL now. That is something that will be new to them, and the process now is different from the way they went about practice before and after. It is a great way to see what they do and how the team can make it better for them as they continue to get ready for the season.
The Jaguars want to get things going on a smooth note, and they still have a lot of things to work on in training camp. As they continue to build their chemistry with the new regime and the players, they know that they have to continue to work hard and be coachable as well. They have done a good job of doing that. It is going to be important that they know how things are run by the new regime.
But where do these young talent players rank among the rest of the NFL's young talent players.
Aaron Schatz of ESPN has the Jaguars young talent ranked at No. 8.
2024 ranking: 7
Blue-chip players: WR Brian Thomas Jr., WR/CB Travis Hunter, OT Anton Harrison, Edge Travon Walker
Notable graduated players: QB Trevor Lawrence
Did I give Hunter extra credit when compiling the values that were the basis for this ranking? Yes, of course I did. Did I know how much extra credit I should be giving the Jaguars for Hunter playing both ways? No, of course I did not, because none of us knows how it is going to go. But it is going to be fascinating and a lot of fun to watch.
Even if the 22-year-old Hunter could only play one way, he would be lining up at wide receiver across from another 22-year-old Thomas, who had 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie.
The Jaguars' offense also starts 23-year-old Harrison and 24-year-old tight end Brenton Strange. Tank Bigsby gets a lot of the running back work, and he just barely counts as 24 (his birthday is Aug. 30, so he's still 23 as this article publishes).
On defense, the main young player is 2022 No. 1 selection Walker, who will turn 25 in December. Across three seasons in Jacksonville, Walker has amassed 24 sacks, 162 tackles and 20.5 stuffs. The other planned starter under age 25 is defensive tackle Maason Smith, who turns 23 in October.
