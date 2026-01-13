5 Questions Facing the Jaguars Entering the Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially building for tomorrow. After Sunday's Wild Card loss, all the Jaguars can do is start planning for how to avenge it a year from now.

For the Jaguars , that means facing some very real questions and realities that are set to shape their offseason and, eventually, the 2026 season. So, what are the biggest questions facing the Jaguars entering the offseason?

Travis Hunter's role

The future role of Travis Hunter will be at the forefront of the Jaguars' offseason. The Jaguars only got seven games out of the No. 2 pick due to a non-contact knee injury, but he seemed to be trending in a very positive direction at the time of his injury. It seems like the Jaguars need more help at cornerback than at receiver, though, which begs the question of how exactly they will deploy the multifaceted Hunter next year,

Who to keep?

The Jaguars are set to have over a dozen players hit free agency with expiring contracts in March, including former first-round picks and key starters Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd. Whether the Jaguars keep both, let each walk, or choose to retain just one could shift their entire focus on that side of the ball, while there are other key depth players such as linebacker Dennis Gardeck and cornerback Montaric Brown who are also on expiring deals.

Contracts for Travon Walker, Breton Strange, Parker Washington

The Jaguars did a good job this season of being proactive on getting important deals done before players ever hit the market such as with Jakobi Meyers and Cole Van Lanen. There are three more players they could look to get ahead of the eight ball on: Travon Walker, who will otherwise be playing on his fifth-year option, and 2023 draft picks Brenton Strange and Parker Washington. Anton Harrison should be more of a 2027 question due to his own fifth-year option.

Level of aggression

James Gladstone comes from a Los Angeles Rams front office that was never afraid to push all of their chips into the middle of the table. Gladstone's first offseason as Jaguars general manager was defined by his own bold move in the big trade up for Travis Hunter. With the Jaguars having a need for another impact defender or lineman, it feels safe to wonder just how aggressive Gladstone will be.

Draft cache

What will the Jaguars do with all of these draft picks? As things stand today, the Jaguars have nine draft picks and four in the top-100. Unless the Jaguars let every single one of their interal free agents walk -- which seems unlikely -- that is a lot of draft picks to make for a playoff roster. How the Jaguars turn those nine picks into other assets could define the offseason.

