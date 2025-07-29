Storyline to Watch Out for in Jaguars Training Camp
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a good first week of training camp. Now they are in the middle of their second week of camp and are going to be looking for more improvement from their players.
Now, as the Jaguars get into more of a setting where players will start getting physical, it is another level when the pads come on for training camp. It gives them a feel of what it is going to be like when they take the field against another team.
The Jaguars want to get things going on a smooth note, and they still have a lot of things to work on in training camp. As they continue to build their chemistry with the new regime and the players, they know that they have to continue to work hard and be coachable as well. They have done a good job of doing that. It is going to be important that they know how things are run by the new regime.
But the biggest question or thing people continue to watch out for in training camp is rookie Travis Hunter. They are wondering how much he is going to play both ways this season. The Jaguars are still trying to figure that out, and it is something on everyone else's mind this training camp.
Pro Football Network said that is the biggest storyline for the Jaguars in training camp.
Travis Hunter, Two-Way Star?
The Travis Hunter experiment is one of the boldest swings the Jacksonville Jaguars have taken in years, and it could define Trent Baalke’s run as general manager. After trading up to select Hunter, Jacksonville placed its bet on a rare talent that could impact the game on both sides of the ball.
If it works, the move could revitalize the franchise. If it doesn’t, and the Jags deliver another top-five pick to Cleveland, it will be remembered as a cautionary tale.
Hunter is a true football unicorn. Coming off a Heisman-winning season at Colorado, where he starred as both a cornerback and wide receiver, he enters the NFL as a player unlike any we've seen in decades. The Jaguars are carefully managing his transition, focusing on the offensive playbook before ramping up his two-way duties in camp.
Jacksonville’s plan to integrate Hunter is methodical. He began training camp working strictly on offense, but will soon start flipping between receiver and cornerback in the same practice. As padded practices begin, fans and evaluators will watch closely to see how much double-duty Hunter can realistically handle.
If Hunter succeeds in this role, he won’t just help the Jaguars fill glaring roster needs. He’ll challenge the sport’s modern limitations. Whether he becomes Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, or both, he will bring star power and intrigue to a franchise that desperately needs it.
