Trevor Lawrence Shows Humility Following Tremendous 2025 Season

Trevor Lawrence came into the NFL as a blue-chip prospect. He was a five-star talent coming out of high school, earning the nod as the nation's top prospect in his class with his performance at Cartersville. He lived up to the hype in college, leading his Clemson Tigers to a national championship as a true freshman.



He was viewed as the consensus No. 1 in the 2021 NFL Draft. Between his size, arm talent, and accomplishments, he was the safest quarterback bet since Andrew Luck came out of Stanford. Since then, it's been a rocky start for T-Law with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The talent and potential were undeniable, but his lack of sustained on-field success cast doubt on whether he would ever live up to his immense billing.



Trevor Lawrence: superstar



The Jacksonville Jaguars did all they could this season to cultivate an environment in which Trevor Lawrence could succeed and earn his new $275 million contract extension. The excuses were there in the past, and they were valid. He had an abysmal supporting cast around him in his first four seasons and a carousel of horrible coaches that did nothing for his development.



That changed this year. In came Head Coach Liam Coen, Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, and Quarterbacks Coach Spencer Whipple to try to get T-Law's trajectory back on track. Jacksonville had collected an encouraging host of weapons for him, with Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Etienne Jr., Dyami Brown, Brenton Strange, and 2025 second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr.

When some of those options didn't pan out the way the Jaguars hoped, they traded for Jakobi Meyers to bolster their arsenal.

How did Lawrence respond? With 38 total touchdowns, the most in franchise history. When asked what that meant to him, along with his third 4,000-yard season and his newfound spot as the Jaguars' second all-time leader in passing yards, he credited the people that got him there.

"Yeah, I think it's just a testament to this team and the season that we're having. You never do it alone. Can't throw the ball to myself. Can't block for myself. There's so many people that are involved in that, the coaches, the game plans, the stuff that we're doing. Getting guys open."



"There's just so much — and our defense getting us the ball back. It's really, everyone has a part in that. For individual success, it's always because of the team and because of the unit, but I do take pride in that. I want to play well. Part of that is putting up numbers. It's not the most important thing, but usually it tells some of the story. So, proud of that and proud of our group that we've been able to accomplish that. It's a whole unit accomplishment, not just me. Yeah, it's been some great players here. It's definitely a cool, cool thing."

