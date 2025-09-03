How Travis Hunter is Already Boosting Jaguars' National Stock
Things sure are a lot different in Jacksonville.
Ever since the Jaguars pulled off a blockbuster to select Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft, the excitement in Jacksonville has been at an all-time high -- and so too has the franchise's national stock.
No, nobody is picking the Jaguars as a trendy Super Bowl pick, but the amount of eyeballs put on the franchise since selecting Hunter is clear.
The latest such example of Hunter boosting the perception of the Jaguars came from a recent Adidas commercial staring the rookie phenom and franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
"When two-way adidas Football star Travis Hunter arrived in Jacksonville this year, he found more than just a new team — he found a new dance partner. Longtime adidas athlete and Jacksonville star Trevor Lawrence unites with Hunter to form a dynamic, dancing duo in adidas’ latest You Got This brand campaign film, released today," Adidas said in a release.
"In the film, Hunter and Lawrence turn an ordinary day of practice into a high-energy party inspired by a scene from the 1984 movie, “Footloose”. The campaign’s core belief — that we all need someone to make us believe — comes to life as the two fast friends push each other to move, laugh and perform at their best."
The Jaguars' quarterback and his new target have built a strong bond since Hunter was drafted. The two had met prior to the draft, and Lawrence has done nothing but sing praises for the star from Colorado -- from their tome together on the practice field to their offseason trip to the Bahamas to work as an offense and begin to build strong and lasting bonds as teammates.
"Football is about more than just the plays you run — it’s about the people you run with,"
said Lawrence in the release. "Travis brings a spark, and that passion makes everyone around him
better.”
"For me, football has always been about joy — the joy of competing, the joy of learning and the joy of being a teammate," said Hunter. "The best part of this game is the relationships you build along the way."
