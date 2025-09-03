Jaguar Report

How Travis Hunter is Already Boosting Jaguars' National Stock

Travis Hunter is putting the Jacksonville Jaguars -- and Trevor Lawrence -- on the map.

John Shipley

NFL draft prospect, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter, arrives during the NFL Draft Red Carpet event at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Thursday, April 24, 2025.
NFL draft prospect, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter, arrives during the NFL Draft Red Carpet event at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Thursday, April 24, 2025. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Things sure are a lot different in Jacksonville.

Ever since the Jaguars pulled off a blockbuster to select Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft, the excitement in Jacksonville has been at an all-time high -- and so too has the franchise's national stock.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs on the field before an NFL preseason matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No, nobody is picking the Jaguars as a trendy Super Bowl pick, but the amount of eyeballs put on the franchise since selecting Hunter is clear.

The latest such example of Hunter boosting the perception of the Jaguars came from a recent Adidas commercial staring the rookie phenom and franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"When two-way adidas Football star Travis Hunter arrived in Jacksonville this year, he found more than just a new team — he found a new dance partner. Longtime adidas athlete and Jacksonville star Trevor Lawrence unites with Hunter to form a dynamic, dancing duo in adidas’ latest You Got This brand campaign film, released today," Adidas said in a release.

"In the film, Hunter and Lawrence turn an ordinary day of practice into a high-energy party inspired by a scene from the 1984 movie, “Footloose”. The campaign’s core belief — that we all need someone to make us believe — comes to life as the two fast friends push each other to move, laugh and perform at their best."

The Jaguars' quarterback and his new target have built a strong bond since Hunter was drafted. The two had met prior to the draft, and Lawrence has done nothing but sing praises for the star from Colorado -- from their tome together on the practice field to their offseason trip to the Bahamas to work as an offense and begin to build strong and lasting bonds as teammates.

"Football is about more than just the plays you run — it’s about the people you run with,"
said Lawrence in the release. "Travis brings a spark, and that passion makes everyone around him
better.” 

"For me, football has always been about joy — the joy of competing, the joy of learning and the joy of being a teammate," said Hunter. "The best part of this game is the relationships you build along the way."

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.