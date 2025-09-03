Jaguars' Week 1 Depth Chart Offers a Big Surprise
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their unofficial depth chart for Week 1's bout vs. the Carolina Panthers, and there is one notable placing.
While most of the depth chart is as expected, the Jaguars have seemingly drawn the line in the sand when it comes to determining where star rookie Travis Hunter will spend the bulk of his time.
Jaguars Depth Chart
The Jaguars' first depth chart has Hunter listed as a starting receiver and then as a backup cornerback, slotting behind starting cornerbacks Jourdan Lewis and Tyson Campbell.
This meshes with how Hunter was utilized during training camp and his lone preseason appearance, and the Jaguars clearly put a plan in place for him to handle playing both ways -- even if it means majoring on one side and minoring in the other.
“Our defensive back coaches do a great job with that because they immediately go right to him, kind of give him everything that we just went over with the guys on the bench, on the iPads," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said during training camp.
"Any changes, any corrections we're making, their job and what they've done a good job of is just transitioning to grab Travis as he's coming off, let him know exactly where everything's at in the state of the state, as it pertains to the next drive. So that that's really how we'd handle that.”
Travis Hunter
The Jaguars' staff has put their plan for Hunter into action, but it will not be until Sunday that we have a true idea what it really looks like. It is still a surprise Hunter is not considered a starter both ways, but the Jaguars are trusting their process.
“They really, they've done a great job with that in practice and then done a great job, over the course of, obviously, the first game. We didn’t get the opportunity to do that with them too much, in second game but, they're really on it. They've done a good job with that," Campanile said.
“I think your sideline operation is so important, just in general with the defense. How your coaches get together right after the drive. What are the problem plays? How are you fixing them? You have to be on it like that because those guys on the other side, they're real good too. You’ve got to have a plan and if you don't fix something, you're going to see it again. That's really it's a game of changing situations, and you obviously got to be able to adapt in the moment and, our coaches, I felt, did a good job with that the other day too.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and talk to us about the Week 1 depth chart.
Comment on our Facebook page what you think about the Week 1 depth chart WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.