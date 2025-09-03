What Jourdan Lewis Wants People to See in Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a lot of changes this past offseason. The franchise is hoping to distance itself as far as possible from its pitiful 4-13 finish in 2024, and it's overhauled both its front office and roster in pursuit of that goal.
With Head Coach Liam Coen on board, the primary focus for the Jaguars heading into the 2025 NFL season has centered around the offense and what it can be this year.
With fifth-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the helm and weapons like Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Etienne Jr., and second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. leading the way, the optimism for Jacksonville's attack stems from a solid base.
However, the Jaguars are hoping to be vastly improved on the defensive side of the ball as well. They enlisted cornerback Jourdan Lewis to help lock down their new secondary, signing him to a three-year, $30 million contract in free agency. Between the additions of pieces like Lewis, safety Eric Murray, and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, Jacksonville is set to have a much stouter, deeper unit on D in 2025.
Jourdan Lewis wants AFC to fear Jaguars
In the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2025 NFL season opener against the Carolina Panthers, they have a great opportunity to set the tone for the year with a victory. They'll be looking to pile the points up on offense, but they'll also be hoping to dominate on the other side of the ball.
With the Panthers bringing in a piecemeal wide receiver corps after trading away Adam Thielen, placing Jalen Coker on IR, and signing Hunter Renfrow to replace him, the Jags' defense has a good chance to begin its season with a resounding effort.
That's good news for Jourdan Lewis, who wants his team to establish a new identity and reputation for itself this year. When Jacksonville media asked him what gets him fired up about the Jaguars this season, he had an encouraging answer about the harmony of this new team:
"Our connectedness. We want to do the same thing, we want the same goal, we want to change the trajectory of what we think of as a 'Jag.' Getting back to the playoffs and things like that, and being the fear in the AFC. That's what we want to do and what we're headed to, just winning games."
In a vastly improved conference, it'll take a lot of victories to become one of the most fearsome teams in the AFC. Lewis and the Jaguars aren't backing down from the challenge.
