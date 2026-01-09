Why Liam Coen is NFL's Most Fascinating Coach Entering Playoffs

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has changed the landscape of football down in Duval in just his first season. In a season that was supposed to be about getting this franchise back on track and showing that they were going to be competitive in the future, all went a way when Coen got hired to lead this team. Coen did not want any part of that. Here came to Jacksonville to win and start right away. That is what he has done this season and is looking for more.

No one had the Jacksonville Jaguars winning the AFC South coming into the season. They definitely did not have the Jaguars going to the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the AFC. The Jaguars did it the way that Coen wanted to, and along the way, they did it but beating some of the best teams in the NFL. That goes to show how good Coen is as a head coach and why the Jaguars wanted him so bad that they took no for answer when they bought him a year ago.

Jacksonville Jaguars HC Liam Coen at voluntary minicamp. | via Jacksonville Jaguars.

Liam Coen is the Mastermind

"The must interesting man in the NFL this week is Mr. Duval himself, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, " said Peter Schrager of ESPN. "12 months ago, Coen was known as a first-time offensive coordinator preparing for a Wild Card game with Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After that, Coen got one head coach interview. And when he said he was going to go back to Tampa and run it back ... Shan Khan presented an offer, the 38-year-old could not refuse."

"Then came a hiring spree of a first-year offensive coordinator, Grant Udinski, Anthony Campanile, a first-time defensive coordinator. The general manager who was already hired was 34 years old, a first-time general manager, James Gladstone. I mean, no one had the Jacksonville Jaguars coming out as their preseason darlings coming out of the AFC. But Liam Coen, he believed."

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli (right) celebrates with head coach Liam Coen after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"Coen has pressed all the right buttons, and he unleashed a beast in Trevor Lawrence this season. 38 touchdowns and a franchise record. And the Jaguars have not lost a game since November ... Be very careful overlooking Jacksonville. And be careful of overlooking their spirited head coach. He may very well get the last laugh."

The Jaguars open up their playoffs in Jacksonville, looking to get a massive win over the Buffalo Bills in the Super Wild Card round.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) is congratulated by quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

