Who Do Jaguars Take In All-CFB Mock Draft?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just 10 days away from making a potentially franchise-changing pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but this isn't the only draft that will help build the foundation for the new regime.
In fact, the 2026 NFL Draft may prove to be even more important for the trio of Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli. While it is far too early to truly take a look ahead toward next year's classes, teams across the NFL have already begun to do their early homework on the class.
As such, Pro Football Focus put out an interesting exercise where they conducted a mock draft in which every player in college football outside of true freshman were eligible. For the Jaguars, this meant a chance to land arguably the best player in college football today in Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs.
"The Jaguars had the lowest-graded safety unit in the NFL last season and lost the best player in that group, Andre Cisco. Caleb Downs is a truly generational prospect at the position who earned PFF grades above 85.0 as a true freshman and a true sophomore. His ability to morph himself to fit into any role in any defense would completely change the outlook of Jacksonville’s secondary," PFF said.
The pick would make a lot of sense, even a year down the road. Downs has been one of the best defenders in college football in back-to-back years, doing so for two elite programs in Ohio State and with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
There is no doubting the Jaguars' current need for safety, either, though we will see just how they choose to address that in next week's draft.
The Jaguars' safety group was arguably their worst-performing position group during a terrible 2024 season. The Jaguars gave up big plays in the passing game weekly and frequently had blown assignments that hampered the entire defense.
With Andre Cisco moving on to the New York Jets this offseason, the Jaguars signed former Houston Texans safety Eric Murray to take a starting role in the defense in 2025. But even with the addition of Murray, the Jaguars could still use a talent infusion at safety.
