Trevor Lawrence Sounds Off On Jaguars' Addition of Tony Boselli
There is no questioning how Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli feels about franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Boselli has long said he believes Lawrence is the quarterback and person who will one day bring the Lombardi Trophy home to Jacksonville for the first time. The only Pro Football Hall of Famer in franchise history, Boselli has never been shy about his expectations of Lawrence and what he believes his ceiling is.
With the amount of confidence Boselli has in Lawrence, it is a positive for the Jaguars to know their quarterback has the same confidence in Boselli in his new role in the Jaguars' front office.
“Yeah, I've known Tony for a while now. Obviously, he has that role so it's part of his job description for—I wouldn't say his opinion, but for his input with the with the staff, with the team, and he's way more involved than he than he was before," Lawrence said this week.
"But I knew we've had brief conversations throughout the years, and I could always tell that that Tony had a lot on his mind for one and had a lot that he might not have been in the role to voice all that, but just in our brief interactions, we've had a great relationship and I feel like I could always be honest with them, and we've been very candid with each other over the years."
Boselli began his new role shortly after the Jaguars hired head coach Liam Coen, who Boselli assisted in landing as the franchise's new leader. And while he has only been in the position for a few months, Lawrence has already been impressed by what he has seen so far.
"It's been brief, but it's nice seeing him in that role and being a former player and sitting in our seats and how much he cares about this team. That's why he does it," Lawrence said.
"It's a guy that I wouldn't say it was probably his lifelong dream to be in that role since he's a kid, like he's been a player and he wants to see this team be great and this city be better too, and I think that's like that's what's cool about it, is he's doing it from that standpoint, not for any other reason.”
