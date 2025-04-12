Jaguar Report

Trevor Lawrence Sounds Off On Jaguars' Addition of Tony Boselli

The Jacksonville Jaguars' franchise quarterback seems over the moon with the hire of Tony Boselli

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars hall-of-fame and former offensive tackle, Tony Boselli, fist bumps long snapper Ross Matiscik (46) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Coughlin was inducted into the ring of honor at halftime. The Jaguars edged the Colts on a field goal 37-34. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
There is no questioning how Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli feels about franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Boselli has long said he believes Lawrence is the quarterback and person who will one day bring the Lombardi Trophy home to Jacksonville for the first time. The only Pro Football Hall of Famer in franchise history, Boselli has never been shy about his expectations of Lawrence and what he believes his ceiling is.

With the amount of confidence Boselli has in Lawrence, it is a positive for the Jaguars to know their quarterback has the same confidence in Boselli in his new role in the Jaguars' front office.

“Yeah, I've known Tony for a while now. Obviously, he has that role so it's part of his job description for—I wouldn't say his opinion, but for his input with the with the staff, with the team, and he's way more involved than he than he was before," Lawrence said this week.

"But I knew we've had brief conversations throughout the years, and I could always tell that that Tony had a lot on his mind for one and had a lot that he might not have been in the role to voice all that, but just in our brief interactions, we've had a great relationship and I feel like I could always be honest with them, and we've been very candid with each other over the years."

Boselli began his new role shortly after the Jaguars hired head coach Liam Coen, who Boselli assisted in landing as the franchise's new leader. And while he has only been in the position for a few months, Lawrence has already been impressed by what he has seen so far.

"It's been brief, but it's nice seeing him in that role and being a former player and sitting in our seats and how much he cares about this team. That's why he does it," Lawrence said.

"It's a guy that I wouldn't say it was probably his lifelong dream to be in that role since he's a kid, like he's been a player and he wants to see this team be great and this city be better too, and I think that's like that's what's cool about it, is he's doing it from that standpoint, not for any other reason.”

John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.