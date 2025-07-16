Will Jaguars Benefit From the Colts' Quarterback Woes?
The Colts are a very interesting team; there's talent on both sides of the ball, but they haven't quite put it all together with three finishes of second place and no playoff appearances in the past four seasons.
With a quarterback situation considered one of the most troubling in the NFL, third-year Head Coach Shane Steichen at 17-17 may be in a position where second place and a finish outside of the playoffs may be debilitating.
"Shane Steichen, now he's obviously been dealt some bad cards," said Shipley. "The quarterback position has been a complete debacle. I don't think anybody can blame him for Anthony Richardson not developing so far. Anthony Richardson was a dart throw, like all draft picks are, but especially Anthony Richardson; he had a lot of injuries, a lot of bouts of inaccuracy, lack of experience as a prospect."
"There were a lot of red flags, but there was also the thought that, hey, if he reaches his potential, you might have the next Cam Newton. So I'm not gonna blame him for Richardson not developing or not taking the step. It was just a very realistic scenario of what would happen if they had drafted him."
"But I will say it does seem like under him, the Colts have kind of been treading water. Now I know it. They have probably been better than the end of the Frank Reich era, and obviously, you know the Jeff Saturday era."
"But still, do I firmly believe that Shane Steichen right now, as far as NFL head coaches go, is in the top 16 or so. No, I think he's probably somewhere in the 20s. And I just think that's what the Colts have played like during his tenure, and that's what I see them playing like moving forward."
"We've seen who Shane Steichen is as a coach. Steichen is on a different tier than Callahan. He's not, I don't think, a bad coach by any means, but he's very white toasted bread. I mean, he's as average, really, to me, as it gets."
With a quarterback situation considered one of the most troubling in the NFL, Steichen's offensive mind may not be good enough for another second-place finish, let alone a first, if Liam Coen's exciting scheme vaults the Jacksonville Jaguars forward.
If Steichen can't make magic at the most important position on the football field, his impressive offensive pieces of the puzzle will be wasted, and he may find himself on the outside looking in.
Even more important for the Jaguars, guys like QB Trevor Lawrence and WR Brian Thomas Jr. will have a huge opportunity to take advantage and jump the Colts in the standings.
