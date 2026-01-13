Why Trevor Lawrence is Just Getting Started

Trevor Lawrence did a fantastic job bucking all of the narratives surrounding him and his young NFL career this season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He proved that he could be the elite quarterback the team drafted him to be with their first-overall pick back in 2021, leading the Jags to a 13-4 record to claim the AFC South once again.



Unfortunately, all of the discourse returned after his final snap of the season. Down three points to the Buffalo Bills with just under a minute left in their Wild Card matchup, Lawrence tried to squeeze the ball to Jakobi Meyers through a window that was never open. The pass was broken up by Tre'Davious White and brought down by Cole Bishop for a game-ending interception.



Trevor Lawrence will be back better than ever



It was a truly horrific way for the Jacksonville Jaguars' incredible 2025 NFL season to end, and it was disastrous for Trevor Lawrence's perception. It erased everything else he did in that game. Outside of that one pass, he had 238 total yards, three touchdowns, and one other turnover on 18-of-29 passing, nearly dueling Josh Allen to a draw.



With how hot he got down the stretch, it's easy to forget that this was T-Law's first season playing under Liam Coen. The connection between the young quarterback and his new head coach didn't blossom right away, either. It wasn't until after the Jaguars' Week 10 collapse against the Houston Texans that Coen told Lawrence to "let it rip." Since then, he's thrown for 2,216 yards and 22 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. He reflected on his growth under Coen Monday, while cleaning out his locker:



"It's been an awesome year of just us growing together, you know, learning more, obviously, getting closer in our relationship, but just having a lot of open, honest conversations after games, before games... when it felt like our offense wasn't clicking or maybe I didn't play my best one game, we would talk a lot and just have those open, honest conversations. I'd tell him, like, something I'm not seeing... I'm kind of explaining why, and he's giving me feedback, and he just gave me all the confidence to know that he had my back."



"And I think that's like, one of the best things to a quarterback, to know that the people around you believe in you. We got your back, and he just gave me that freedom. Just cut it loose. And I think that's a big part of why the improvements came. But it's also just an accumulation of all the reps and everything coming to fruition, of just time on task, all the work that's put in, it kind of comes together all at the same time. And you see the improvements, it's our whole office, so it's not just me. So I think that confidence from him and from our staff really goes a long way."

