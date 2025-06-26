Coen's 2024 Buccaneers' Offense Offers a Glimpse Into Jaguars Future
Ever since Liam Coen was hired to sit in the big chair in Jacksonville in February, Duval eyes circled back to the past season, 203.8 miles down the road in Tampa, to investigate the Bucaneers offense that was engineered by then OC Liam Coen.
Those eyes up north grew wide with hopes that the same offensive excitement would move with the Jaguars new HC to EverBank Stadium.
Just what did they notice? Jags fans and media saw a team that ranked third in total offense with an average of 399.5 yards per game, third in passing yards with 250.4 ypg, fourth in rushing with 149.2 and fourth by scoring an average of 29.5 over the 17-game season.
For the Jags, the best ranking that they could muster was 24th with 46 fewer ypg passing. Duval rushers earned 47.5 fewer yards on the ground for 26th, while total yards averaged nearly 94 yards fewer every single game.
But the biggest difference had to do with scoring, and of course, that's the biggest ranking of them all. At a mere 18.8 points per game, the Jaguars were outscored by 25 other teams. Imagine what that would have looked like if Liam Coen's system was in place in J-ville in 2024. Taking the average scoring of every team on their schedule, the Jaguars would have had a lot better record scoring 29.5 points per game.
Had the Jagurs offense scored 29.5 points from the start against Miami in 2025, all the way until the season concluded on the road against the Indianapolis Colts to end the campaign, eight games could have been reversed. Thus their record would have earned the big cats a seat in the postseason tournament at 12-5.
Now this is far from an exact science and real world conditions would have changed everything. The caliber of players would factor in as well, along with so many other things. Plus, if one were to play the space-time continuum card, Liam Coen and Travis Hunter would be representing a different logo elsewhere in the NFL.
So, the 4-13 record was actually a blessing in 2024 for most of Duval. With the added talent of Travis Hunter, two rookie running backs, Bhaysul Tuten and LeQuint Allen, Coen's scheme, a new staff and everything else.
This is more of an exercise in beautiful possibilities. You know what they say about how anything is possible on "Any Given Sunday", but playing the "what if game" gives you a glipse of what could be in Duval in 2054 under Liam Coen and Co. Duval is eagerly for the unleashing of HC Liam Coen's offense on the NFL and a look at his offense in Tampa offers a glimpse.