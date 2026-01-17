Why Liam Coen is Confident in Trevor Lawrence's Greatness

The relationship between a quarterback and a head coach can be a defining factor for the success of an NFL team. For years, the Jacksonville Jaguars tried and failed to bring in the right mentor for Trevor Lawrence. It wasn't Doug Pederson, it wasn't Press Taylor, and it certainly wasn't Urban Meyer.



In his first season under Head Coach Liam Coen, T-Law reached new heights. He became the franchise leader for total touchdowns in a single campaign with 38. He led the Jaguars to their second-most wins in team history. He brought the AFC South crown back to Duval. He'll likely receive some MVP votes. There's no reason to believe that the relationship between Coen and Lawrence can't continue to develop and that the quarterback will continue to fine-tune his skills as a result.



Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence has the grit needed to be great



A common narrative was spun out after the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen that the offensive-minded head coach would grow tired of Trevor Lawrence, his inconsistencies, his mistakes, and his shortcomings. Hearing Coen speak about his quarterback now would render that claim completely baffling.



For a moment, though, it seemed to be confirmed. In Jacksonville's Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Lawrence sailed a pass too high, leading to Coen screaming at him from the sidelines to hit his receiver between the numbers. T-Law visibly waved him off on the broadcast, and that was all the fuel the detractors needed to push their narrative. However, as Coen told ESPN's Peter Schrager, that exchange was critical for their relationship and confirmation that Lawrence was what the Jaguars needed:



"Early on, obviously, we had the exchange on the sidelines of the Bengals game, where everybody was, you know, bringing that up. We needed those. That wasn’t the only time that we had moments of competing together, working through a relationship, but also in like a high-level, high-stress profession that we’re in, and I respect that so much."



"Like that’s ultimately what we’re trying to do is get better together, and we were in it together from the moment when we started because we came together with humility and with honesty, and so if you can start there, I knew early on that this dude is mentally and physically tough. The best ones — forget about the completions, the touchdowns, all the other stuff — if you have a quarterback that is mentally and physically tough, I mean, you can do a lot, and the guys are gonna follow."

To see how the connection between Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen continues to develop, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.