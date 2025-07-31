BREAKING: Jaguars Represented in Madden 26 LB Ratings
EA Sports' Madden NFL 26 is a couple of weeks away from its release as one of the most critical iterations of the video game in recent years. On Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars were well-represented in the popular game at a couple of position groups.
While these ratings may not always represent an accurate picture of how good a player is, they do give the respect fans look for in their favorite players, for better or worse. One specific position features two Jaguars that should have a significant impact this season.
Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd rated in Top 10 linebackers for Madden 26
Jaguars linebackers Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd have been key cogs at the position for the last few years, making themselves some of the best players at their respective positions. The folks at EA Sports seem to respect the talents of the two as they are featured in the first linebacker rankings for Madden 26, coming in at No. 7 and No. 10, respectively.
Coming in at No. 1 is San Francisco's Fred Warner, the consensus top 'backer in the league, followed by Roquan Smith of the Baltimore Ravens and Bobby Wagner of the Washington Commanders. It remains a mystery why Wagner continues to be seen as a top player despite his age catching up to him in clear moments in years past, though it is a discussion for another day.
New Orleans Saints' DeMario Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lavonte David, and Philadelphia Eagles Zack Baun precede Oluokun in the ratings before Denver Broncos' Drew Greenlaw, New York Giants' Bobby Okereke, and Lloyd round out the Top 10.
The latest rankings of Jaguars players in other Top 10 Madden 26 lists showcase a team that could represent talent and sufficient depth across the board, making the franchise a fun team to play on franchise mode with rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter. The features of Oluokun and Lloyd maintain the notion that Jacksonville possesses arguably one of the two or three best linebacker rooms in football.
Lloyd is a pending free agent next offseason with plenty to prove in 2025. Having a healthy Oluokun by his side, along with defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, who will feature a system similar to the likes of Brian Flores and Vic Fangio, could result in much-improved play from a player who struggled in a simplistic scheme a season ago.
Madden NFL 26 will be released on Aug. 26, where Jaguars fans can begin their attempt at taking their favorite team to a place they've never been or won: a Super Bowl.
