2 Teams Most Likely to Poach Devin Lloyd in Free Agency

The Jacksonville Jaguars took a risk going into the 2025 NFL season. New General Manager James Gladstone didn't believe that he had seen enough from Devin Lloyd to pick up his fifth-year option. Lloyd responded with a career-best performance, earning a Second-Team All-Pro nod.

Now, he's set to hit free agency, and he may have priced himself out of the Jaguars' budget.

The Ringer's Austin Gayle ranked him as the 19th-best available player this offseason: "Lloyd is rushing the passer more under new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and has racked up 24 pressures through Week 17, nearly 10 more than he’s had in any other season of his career.

Lloyd also had four interceptions in the first five weeks of the year, and added his fifth when he intercepted Daniel Jones in Week 14... He’s always had exciting athletic ability, but Campanile has unlocked special playmaking in the middle of the Jacksonville defense."

1. San Francisco 49ers

Devin Lloyd would bring linebacker depth, playmaking in the passing game, and an ability to get after the quarterback for a San Francisco 49ers' defense that desperately needs all three of those things. The Niners are set to have over $25 million to spend in free agency this offseason. They have plenty of holes on the roster, but it would be difficult to identify another option that would fill as many needs as Lloyd would for Robert Saleh's unit.

Adding him would give San Francisco the best linebacker corps in the league, alongside Fred Warner and Dee Winters. Spending a third of their cap space on a non-EDGE or offensive weapon would be a tough sell, but his impact on a defense that already outperformed its expectations this year couldn't be overstated.

2. Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders had one of the worst defenses in the league this season. If they want to return to title contention with a healthy Jayden Daniels still on his rookie-scale contract, they'll have to spend some major coin upgrading the other side of the ball. On the bright side, Washington figures to have nearly $60 million in cap space.

One of the biggest issues of the Commanders' defense was their lack of speed, dragged down by a geriatric linebacker corps featuring Bobby Wagner and Von Miller, both of whom are also free agents. Devin Lloyd could theoretically play in either of their spots — although he'd be best as an off-ball roamer — while massively upgrading the defense's range, agility, and energy.

