Jaguars' Devin Lloyd Earns High Praise
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a long list of changes this offseason, as they look to move past the past few disappointing seasons. While plenty of changes and decisions have been made, the Jaguars still have plenty more.
One of those decisions regards veteran linebacker Devin Lloyd. Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus graded Lloyd as one of the best linebackers in the league.
"Although the Jaguars opted not to pick up Lloyd’s fifth-year option this offseason, he has showcased a solid all-around game, highlighted by his innate ability to fit the run," Cameron said.
"Lloyd has finished in the top seven in PFF run-defense grade among qualifying linebackers in each of the past two seasons, charting a combined 91.0 mark — good for the 93rd percentile. That pairs well with his ability as a tackler, with his 88.0 PFF grade leading the NFL this past season."
Earlier this offseason, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus analyzed the decision the Jaguars have to make regarding Lloyd, who has performed well over the past few seasons. Jacksonville is in the process of revamping its roster, but it would be wise not to get rid of talent unnecessarily.
"The hit rate on first-round linebackers is generally low, as evidenced by Quay Walker above, but Lloyd has turned out to be a good addition for the Jaguars. Over the past two years, his 81.1 PFF overall grade is the 10th best among qualified linebackers, and his 91.0 PFF run-defense grade ranks fourth. He also placed himself among the position’s best tacklers last year with a microscopic 4.5% missed tackle rate. The only hiccup here could be a projected $14.7 million price tag, but given the contracts handed out to free-agent linebackers this offseason, the value feels relatively reasonable," Locker said.
Earlier this offseason, Liam Coen opened up about Lloyd's current situation with the Jaguars. Lloyd will enter this season looking to prove he is worth a solid contract from the Jaguars or another team.
"No plans right now in terms of we're having those conversations, getting used to the player, right?" Coen said. "We just got to get used to him a little bit and get to know him a little bit. We're excited about him. A guy that we see we can do some things with, like we do feel excited about some of his versatility and experience. So some of those conversations will be open and honest and communicated."
