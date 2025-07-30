Jaguars' Oluokun Sees Growth From Young Linebacker
The Jacksonville Jaguars should not be shy about it; they have one of the best linebacker corps in the NFL when healthy, featuring a group of young developing talents and experienced defenders that can help with the growth and discipline of the team's defense in 2025.
That growth will be accelerated with a healthy veteran linebacker and the growth of one defender in particular entering his third year in the league, someone who could be an established starter sooner rather than later.
Foyesade Oluokun 'excited' about Ventrell Miller's growth
Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun is one of the key leaders of a defense looking to rebound from a next-to-last ranking from a season ago. He is one of the several talented players on this unit who should be expected to play better under new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. Oluokun's presence has already been felt in Jaguars training camp with impressive plays against the run and pass.
As a veteran of the defense and leader of the linebacker corps, Oluokun has overseen the growth of a few young players such as Devin Lloyd, rookie Jack Kiser, and third-year player Ventrell Miller. The former Atlanta Falcons standout said it is exciting to see the growth from Miller because of his explosiveness, hard-hitting style, and energy.
“It’s exciting, because he’s an explosive player, hard hitter, great energy guy," Oluokun said. "So, if he’s confident in what he’s doing out there, now he can just play football and make those kind of splash plays that he always makes."
In Miller's first full season in the NFL, he racked up 80 tackles, including 10-plus tackles in three of the four games from Week 4-7. Oluokun said it has been 'really cool' to see Miller fit the run, work back into coverage, and communicate well with his teammates while being a true pro.
"It’s really cool to see him fit runs, get back in coverage, make the right communication is what I love the most," Oluokun said. "But just grow as a football player into a real pro, taking care of his body, speaking to me like a veteran more. It’s really exciting.”
Miller is a player to keep an eye on during the season as Oluokun enters his 30s, and Lloyd and Chad Muma enter their contract seasons with the Jaguars. If Miller continues to flash, he could find himself as a key starter as soon as 2026.
