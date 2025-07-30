BREAKING: Travis Hunter's Madden Ranking Revealed
Travis Hunter told Pete Prisco this week he plans on playing every snap, offense and defense. Meanwhile, former NFL safety Ryan Clark said he sees Hunter’s most impactful role as “one-and-a-half players,” not two.
Regardless, EA Sports announced Wednesday that Hunter will carry an 84 rating in its Madden 26 scale of player ratings. The highest attainable number is 99. That’s big praise for the rookie, no matter how many snaps he plays on either side of the ball.
Hunter’s 84 rating leads all NFL rookies. Here are the top six, including notable shade toward the player drafted one slot ahead of Hunter, No. 1 overall selection Cam Ward from the division-rival Titans:
- 84, Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Jacksonville
- 81, Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas
- 78, Mykel Williams, DE, San Francisco
- 77, Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina
- 73, Cam Skattebo, RB, N.Y. Giants
- 71, Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee
EA Sports arrived at Hunter’s overall 84 rating by rating him in six sub-categories. On a scale of 1-99, Madden scouts rated him 93 for speed, 61 for strength, 95 for agility, 96 for change-of-direction ability, 88 for injury risk and 78 for football awareness.
78 for awareness
And that last grade, for awareness, will likely cause the most controversy. It goes against James Gladstone’s term “intangibly rich” because Hunter might lead the league in that category. Hunter addressed his football awareness after the Jaguars drafted him in April.
Describing an interception on Sept. 28 at Central Florida, Hunter picked off quarterback K.J. Jefferson in the flat at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Within a fraction of a second, Hunter shed his assignment, diagnosed the route of the intended receiver, and launched off his back foot to close a 7-yard gap.
“I saw the quarterback get pushed out the pocket,” Hunter explained for Jaguars.com. “His only option was to throw the ball to the tight end, so my instincts just took over.”
That diving interception complete with a Heisman pose erased all hope of a UCF comeback in the Buffs’ blowout win, during which he also caught a touchdown on offense. Hunter said the second-nature intangibles come from more than simple film study.
“It’s your feeling of the game, because once you're on the football field, it's a lot of stuff that they can change up,” he said. “It's a lot of stuff they do different…You just play football. You gotta understand where you’re at. Football awareness.”
