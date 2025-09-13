Jaguars' Anthony Campanile Faces These Challenges in Week 2
Every week in the NFL presents its set of challenges for opponents. Curveballs are happening anytime and anywhere. Having practiced against their offense for the entirety of the summer and spring, the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense seems ready for anything that comes their way, as it did in their opening weekend victory. Now, they'll look to throw a few curveballs against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals themselves.
In a matchup of two teams with explosive offenses, the Jaguars' top defensive coach is looking to take on the challenges Cincinnati's group presents head-on. Should Jacksonville prevail, a quick start to the season sparks a brand-new avenue of opportunities.
Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Bengals offense
Joe Burrow is arguably one of the four best quarterbacks in the NFL, and you can undoubtedly consider him an elite signal-caller. In some cases, he is the modern-day Tom Brady with added mobility, which can be considered a scary sight for most teams. However, Anthony Campanile seems unfazed by what Burrow offers, though he acknowledged the difficulties of the former Heisman Trophy winner.
"He hangs in there, incredibly accurate thrower, and just a tough guy. I see that in the way he’s played over the years and just watching him over the years," Campanile said. "He’s a very accurate thrower, hangs in the pocket, and a really bright guy. [He] knows what to get into from a protection perspective and where the ball should go, so it will definitely be a challenge.”
Campanile called facing Burrow, top wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins a 'great challenge' that his players are looking forward to. Chase and Higgins are considered the best wide receiver duo in football, with the skill sets to take over a football game in an instant. This will unquestionably be one of Campanile's great tasks of the season, with it only two weeks old.
"I think the guys are doing a great job working hard, trying to get the game plan right to get out there and play well on Sunday, so I’m just so focused on that right now, and I think they are too. Just getting the game plan right and the communication there, but they have been doing things the right way up to this point this week," Campanile said.
Slowing down Chase won't be easy. The Triple Crown wideout is arguably the top player at his position and remains an unstoppable force on Sundays. "An incredible football player," Campanile called the former LSU Tiger, who will be difficult to guard in one-on-one matchups, whether it's at the top of routes, winning at the line of scrimmage, or at the catch point.
Campanile said everyone on defense needs to do their '1/11th' to slow down the Bengals offense, including the great Chase.
"Definitely a hard guy to stop because he really has a great catch radius. He's really good at the top of the route. He's good on the line of scrimmage," Campanile said. So, I think he has a lot of qualities that make him an elite receiver, so you’ve really got to do a great job within the game plan, obviously, knowing where he is."
Keep it here for all of your latest Jaguars news, updates, analysis, and stories when you follow along on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Comment your thoughts on what you think will be the Jaguars' greatest challenge against the Bengals when you like our Facebook page right here.