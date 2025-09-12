Jaguars Face Daunting Matchup vs. Bengals
The Jacksonville Jaguars had an extremely encouraging start to their 2025 NFL season, comfortably cruising to a 26-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. That has continued to build the optimism that first formed in the offseason around this team. However, they're in danger of losing a lot of that goodwill in Game 2.
The Jaguars were able to handily beat an inferior opponent at home, which is more than they've been able to say in years past, but they face a much stiffer test in their next game. This time, Head Coach Liam Coen has to take his team on the road and try to topple a prospective contender in the Cincinnati Bengals.
If Jacksonville is the kind of squad it wants to be, it should be able to put up a good fight against Cincy. If the Jaguars can escape with a road win and start their season 2-0, everyone will have to reevaluate the ceiling on this team. It won't be easy, but it's a great opportunity to test their mettle.
Jaguars need to limit Ja'Marr Chase
Against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense might actually have an easier time than they did in Week 1 versus the Carolina Panthers. They'll be playing in a hostile road environment, but Cincy isn't exactly known for the strength of its defense. However, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' attack might have to surpass expectations to keep up in this one.
The Bengals have an explosive offense built around Joe Burrow. Chase Brown has proven to be an elite weapon in the ground game, relieving Cincinnati of the need to pay Joe Mixon. Tee Higgins is one of the top WR2s in the entire NFL, if not the best. But the most dangerous member of the Bengals' offense might be wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile spoke on the challenge Jacksonville faces in trying to slow him down:
"Yeah, he's an incredible football player. Everybody's got to do their 1/11th every game against this guy, and obviously, he's had so many successful outings against a lot of different teams, so definitely a hard guy to stop, because he really has a great catch radius. He's really good at the top of the route. He's good on the line of scrimmage. So, I think he has a lot of qualities that make him an elite receiver, so you’ve really got to do a great job within the game plan, obviously, knowing where he is. And like I said, doing your job on the back end every play because one play can get you."
Between Jourdan Lewis, Eric Murray, Tyson Campbell, Travis Hunter Jr., and others, the Jaguars have a host of strong candidates to try to contain Chase. The Cleveland Browns were able to hold him to just two catches for 26 yards in Week 1. If Jacksonville can do anything close to that, they should be thrilled and have a great opportunity to walk out of Cincinnati with an impressive upset win.
