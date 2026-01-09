Where Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile Gets His Intensity From

The NFL coaching carousel has already begun spinning. Several head coaching spots have already opened up across the league, including some notable mainstays from the previous era. John Harbaugh, Kevin Stefanski, and Pete Carroll are all currently employed, joined by Raheem Morris, Mike McDaniel, and Jonathan Gannon.



That's not counting the positions that opened up midseason, either. The Tennessee Titans have kept their search open, although they are considering interim Mike McCoy in a permanent capacity. The New York Giants never officially replaced Brian Daboll. The Jacksonville Jaguars are safe for now, but they might need to find some replacements in the offseason, if their coordinators end up getting poached for promotions.



Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile stands on the field during pregame warmups against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Anthony Campanile could rise through the coaching ranks these playoffs



Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile has done a fantastic job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His unit ranked No. 1 against the run in total yards and yards per carry, while also forcing the second-most turnovers and allowing the eighth-fewest points per game. He should already be considered one of the top available first-time NFL head coaching candidates, but he could cement his resume with a strong showing in the playoffs.



He has a great chance to showcase his capabilities in the Jaguars' first-round matchup with the Buffalo Bills. If he can stifle Josh Allen and their league-leading rushing attack, he should fly up the priority lists for other teams. Campanile spoke on the influences he's had in his approach:



#Jaguars HC Liam Coen on Anthony Campanile: "When you looked at Green Bay last year their run defense specifically... I really respected." Says "his personality shows in our defense and in the staff and the way that they prepare." — Alessandra Pontbriand (@APontbriandTV) January 7, 2026

"I think a lot of people had a huge influence on me. I'd say recently, obviously working with Jeff Hafley, I thought we had a very similar belief system and style. We see things very similarly, and then [Eagles Defensive Coordinator] Vic Fangio... had a tremendous impact on me, just in seeing certain things in the game and how you call the game. And even in terms of how you practice things, so he's been somebody that has been a great resource for me, was a huge help to me. And he definitely had a big effect on me as well."



"Jeff's one of those guys and [Brian Flores] too. Coach Flores had a huge impact on me. And you can probably see a lot of the things that we do, they may show up for some of those teams as well.” Hafley, Fangio, and Flores are all thought to be among the top available candidates for teams in need of a defensive-minded head coach. Campanile should join those ranks when he becomes available, too.

To see if the Jaguars can hold on to Anthony Campanile this offseason, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.