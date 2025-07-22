BREAKING: Jaguars' Maason Smith Placed on PUP List
On Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they have placed defensive tackle Maason Smith on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP).
"The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed DT Maason Smith on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list," said Jaguars PR department on X/Twitter.
The news comes just as the Jaguars opened up training camp today with the veterans and rookies. That is something that the Jaguars did not want to happen on the opening day of training camp. The Jaguars are scheduled to open up their first training camp practice on Wednesday. It is going to be interesting to see if the Jaguars make any moves because of this.
Per NFL:
PUP is an acronym for “physically unable to perform.”
The PUP list is a roster designation that NFL teams use for players who were injured before training camp began.
When a player is injured and placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp, he is put on the active/PUP list. He counts against the team’s 90-man roster and while he can participate in meetings, he is not allowed to practice. If the player practices — even once — during training camp, he must leave the PUP list and be activated to the club’s roster.
The vast majority of players on the active/PUP list will be removed and activated before training camp ends.
However, if a player is still injured by the time the regular season arrives, he is transferred to the reserve/PUP list. Once a player is placed on the reserve/PUP list, he must miss at least the first four games of the regular season. He will not count against his team’s 53-man roster during this time.
Smith was drafted by the Jaguars in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Per Jaguars: Appeared in 11 games and made five starts in his rookie season... Totaled 17 tackles (10 solo), four quarterback hits, 3.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and three passes defensed
Smith is expected to be a big part of the Jaguars' defense next season. Now the Jaguars will have to play the wait game and see if Smith will be ready to start the season in Week 1. The Jaguars want to make sure that he is healthy and fully recovered before they bring him back on the field.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE