Former NFL Player Gives Take on New Look Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking much different this offseason. The team is looking for a fresh start, and that is why they went after head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. These two have a great history of helping teams succeed. Now they will try their best to do it as leaders. They take over the Jaguars, and they are looking to start fast next season.
The two have brought their own way and the new culture down to Jacksonville. These two are the best up-and-coming at their respective position. There is a big reason why the franchise went after them the way it did. They know that they can get the Jaguars going in the right direction. And they both do not want to wait around and start winning in a few years. They are trying to win in 2025.
They have a very talented group, that is full of young talent. And these two know what talent is. They found it for their previous team, and they got the best out of them. Now they will do the same for the Jaguars. These two give the players a new start that they were looking for. Coen and Gladstone are going to put their team in the best position to be successful, and it is a good mix between them both.
"Liam Coen being with him in LA, I am excited to see what he can make Jacksonville," said former NFL player Andrew Whitworth on "The Rich Eisen Show." "I mean, he got a lot of talented players there, and what kind of effect can he have on Trevor Lawrence. And he is getting into that next step. You know he got that contract, he got the expectations, but can you live up to them?"
"Where do you get to that next step for you as a football player? It will be fun to see. So I think Jacksonville added some special football players and they got a lot of talented people. Not only in their coaching but in the front office. I am excited to see what that organization becomes as well."
The Jaguars will have a lot of eyes on them next season, and that is good. Now they will have to go out there and win the game to prove that they are ready for anything that comes their way.
To get our updates for the Jaguars and their QB this year, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Talk to us about the Jaguars and their QB this year by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.