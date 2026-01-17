Jaguars Get Great News From AFC Foe's Coaching Search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will spend the next few weeks eagerly await the futures of Grant Udinski and Grant Campanile to be revealed.

As things stand today, Udinski is a candidate for the Cleveland Browns' head coaching job and Campanile is a candidate for the Miami Dolphins' head coaching job.

On Saturday, though, the Jaguars got some welcome news for their cause.

Dolphins Search Heats Up

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins have seemingly zeroed in on Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as a front-runner for their job. With the Dolphins the lone team to request Campanile thus far, a Hafley hiring could guarantee he returns to the Jaguars.

"Packers DC Jeff Hafley has emerged as a frontrunner for the Dolphins head coaching job, per sources. No final decisions made. More interviews are scheduled. Four other teams have requested second interviews with Hafley. But he appears to be the leading candidate in Miami," Pelissero said.

Packers DC Jeff Hafley has emerged as a frontrunner for the Dolphins head coaching job, per sources.



Campanile and Hafley of course have a deep history with each other that included Campanile coaching under him in Green Bay in 2024. So while a threat could remain that Hafley could attempt to reunite with Campanile, the Jaguars can block lateral moves and ensure their star defensive coordinator doesn't go anywhere.

If the Jaguars have another good season on defense like they did this season, then it could mean Campanile's stay in Jacksonville could last just one more season. As things stand today, though, this is perhaps the best news the Jaguars have gotten since their season ended last weekend.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile walks off the field to be interviewed by media members after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Udinski and Campanile are two of the most valuable pieces of the Jaguars' operation, so any time they can see their stay on Liam Coen's staff extend is a positive sign.

"I mean, both those guys did a great job this year and were in their first years doing those roles and responsibilities and so any time you have success, you're going to have people come and call and knock on the door. Those guys have earned some of those interviews and opportunities," Coen said this week. "Whether those happen this year, down the line, I think both those guys are future head coaches at some point."

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile answers questions after the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Campanile helped turn around a Jaguars' defense that recorded just eight turnovers and finished as a bottom-three defense the year before. Despite battling injuries along the defensive line and secondary, Campanile worked magic and helped the Jaguars complete a 13-4 season and AFC South title.

