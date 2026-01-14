Why Jaguars' Travon Walker Still Isn't Even 'Scratching the Surface'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker put it plain and clear as the Jaguars cleaned out their lockers on Monday.

He isn't close to being the finished product he knows he can be for the Jaguars. Not even close.

Walker's Next Step

Drafted by the Jaguars with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Walker has become a key piece for the Jaguars' defense year after year. He played in 14 regular season games in 2025, missing three due to injuries that decreased his snap count from 911 in 2024 to 525 this season.

As a result, Walker did not record double-digit sacks for the third year in a row after becoming just the second Jaguars' pass-rusher ever to stack together back-to-back 10-sack seasons. That is one reason why Walker's potential -- which still flashed on a regular occurence in 2025 -- is still attainable in 2026.

"The sky's the limit for me man. I still feel like I have a long way to go within my process," Walker said on Monday.

"Obviously, like I said, the injury -- this year was the about the injuries for me, just trying to overcome those things, but feel like I still, I'm not ... I haven't even scratched the surface of the potential that I know what I am capable of playing and at the consistency, it's going to be more so of a consistency thing for me at this point in my career."

"And I just want to continue to grow, get one percent better every day. But it's -- I'm not even scratching the surface man. There's no limit on the ceiling."

That has been the general consensus on Walker since he was a prospect coming out of Georgia. He has certainly met his potential in many ways, becoming one of the best run defenders in the NFL and displaying rare versatility for the Jaguars. Now, it will be about taking yet another step in 2026.

“Yeah, he's just got such multiplicity to his game and he's so physical in the run game, a great teammate, he's not looking to go outside the scheme ever. He's a guy you can count on to do his job all the time and just play physical, play with some edge, play with some nasty out there in the run game. And you really value that," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said in Week 18 about Walker.

"He's a guy that takes pride in that, not staying blocked and finishing back to the football. I think there were some opportunities, or some plays the other day against Indianapolis where they got a hat to account for him and he comes back, doesn't stay blocked and makes a huge play, puts them behind the sticks."

"That you probably can't put a price tag on. He's just been so good for us and keeping teams behind the sticks, getting us into advantageous second-down situations and sometimes advantageous third-down situations. So yeah, I love the guy, I love the way he plays. I’ve said that a bunch in here, but he's everything we want to be as a defense. And when you have one of your guys who's a leader doing things that way and practicing that way, it makes it very easy as a coach to get that point of emphasis across and develop a culture.”

