Jaguars' Liam Coen is Literally and Figuratively Right on Schedule
If you've ever attended a convention, a work meeting, or even a fiesta, there's a lot of planning that goes behind it that isn't exactly always realized by the masses. For Liam Coen of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and new to head coaching, he's the one planning the party.
When asked by the media on Wednesday at Training Camp who helped him create the schedule as a first-time head coach, Coen gave credit where it was due.
“That’s a great question," said Coen. "You’ve been to multiple different stops, and you’ve got great coaches on your staff to rely on, so we kind of took a few different models of places we’ve been whether it was L.A. [Rams], Tampa, Minnesota, Seattle, a couple of different places where our coaches have specifically been, Green Bay with Campy [Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile]."
"And just kind of, alright, what fits us? How do we make this ours? That was it, really. That’s how we went through it. [Assistant to the Head Coach] Jay Kaiser and [Pass Game Coordinator] Shane Waldron really helped me out with that throughout the offseason program. It’s something I’ve only had to do on one side of the ball with an offensive calendar and install schedule."
"Now you’ve got to make and create schedules for the entire offseason program and season. It’s a little different, but ultimately, the benefit of having 1 o’clock games throughout the whole season with the exception of the Monday night game, is we don’t have a ton of different schedules and routines for the year.”
One member of the throng asked Coen if schedule building is one of the unseen things a first-time head coach has to deal with.
“Oh yeah. Yeah, that was one of those things that you think you can kind of just copy and paste from places. ‘Oh, well, I just did it like this in Tampa; it worked, it was good," relayed Coen.
Safety, fatigue, and player routine are also something that needs to be factored in when scheduling for any head coach in the NFL, and Coen realizes it.
"But there’s different ways to skin a cat, and there’s different ways that ultimately you want to make sure that you’re maximizing time while also being fair within the schedule and making sure that we don’t leave training camp and we’re not going into Week One with no legs."
"That’s not the goal. The goal is to go into Week One with legs, feeling fresh, feeling fast, and
ultimately healthy. It’s definitely a little bit underestimated, and I’m glad that it’s over.”
For a new head coach starting a new job in a new NFL locale, one would think that scheme, player development, and winning would be important, and that is to a major extent, but it's getting the little things right that leads to winning.
With that, Liam Coen seems to be off to a good start.
