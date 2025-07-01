Jacksonville Jaguars defensive backs coach Anthony Perkins is all-in on Anthony Campanile.

Why Jaguars' Defensive Backs Coach Believes in Anthony Campanile
New Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile has plenty of fans -- both in the locker room and on the coaching staff.
So far, the Jaguars' entire franchise has made it clear how impressed they are with the first-year coordinator, including the only coach who was with Campanile in Green Bay last season.
"He's a tremendous coach, and he's an even better human. He's passionate, he's loyal, he's tough, he's gritty, he's blue collar. But I think the greatest trait that he has, he's just genuine, like who he is in front of you guys, who he is in the meeting rooms, who he is in front of his family. He's the same guy every single day," Jaguars defensive backs coach Anthony Perkins said at the end of OTAs earlier this offseason.
"As a coach, he does a great job of being demanding without being demeaning. He can connect with any and every player in the locker room. Yeah, I can't say enough good things about him, one of the hardest workers I've ever been around. I'm very appreciative that I get a chance to be here with him. I'm fired up. I'm excited. I think he's one of the greatest coaches I've been around, and I'm excited to be here."
After spending time together last year on the Green Bay Packers' staff, Campanile knew why he wanted Perkins on his staff -- and it is now clear why Perkins believed in Campanile enough to follow him.
"Yeah, he had a great—Perk’s got, you guys will meet him—he's got a great disposition. He's just super easy to talk to, great communicator. He's a really, really good teacher, and the dude is just like a tireless worker. I don't know if he sleeps. So, he might be a vampire (but he works like an animal," Campanile said.
"So, I have such a deep respect for that, and those are the guys I always kind of gravitate to. I love the guys that do more, find a way and just super detailed, like, really clear, concise, direct and easy to talk to. So, the players really got along with him really, really well and they were able to learn from him because he presents the information in a way that is easy to learn.”
