What Jaguars' Travis Etienne is Looking Forward to in 2025
Jacksonville Jaguars Running Back Travis Etienne has plenty of things to look forward to in 2025. Besides wiping clean the slate from a tough season last campaign, the team's second-first rounder in 2021 is in the final year of his rookie deal, is playing in a Liam Coen system that values his position and seems to be fully healthy.
But there's something even more exciting to Travis when the Jaguars defend EverBank Stadium from their expansion mates of 1995, the Carolina Panthers. It's Trevor, and we're not talking about Etienne's fellow '21 first-rounder Trevor Lawrence.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Travis' brother, Trevor, in the fourth round out of Georgia, and a reunion of brothers will happen in Jacksonville at EverBank Stadium in Week 1 of the NFL Season.
Travis on facing his brother, Trevor, in Week 1
“I feel like it’s already a dream come true, but it’s going to be a surreal moment. It’s something that me and him kind of joked about, laughed about growing up as kids, but we always knew it could happen. Just for us to be able to share that same field, I feel like that’s going to be a feeling that we knew would happen, but it’ll just be a surreal moment," said Travis after practice. "I’m so proud of him, and knowing what it took for him to get to that moment, and knowing what I had to go through to get here to be in the league. You don’t just wake up and be an NFL player; it doesn’t work like that."
Travis on his family's role in the brothers' success
You have to put in a lot of hard work, sacrifice; my parents had to sacrifice, my sisters, all my family had to sacrifice for us to be in this moment. So, I feel like it’s a testament to my family, honestly. That’s what that day is going to be. I know they’re going to be there deep to support us, and we’re really here because of them. I feel like it’s going to be our way of just repaying them back by going out there and competing against each other.”
Travis on helping his brother through his first NFL training camp
"Yeah, we text every day. We text every night. He just hit me up yesterday. They’re in Houston right now, and he was talking about how hot it was. He said he had a great day, but it was hot", continued Shipley. "I’m not really nervous for him, because I know he’s got somebody over there looking out for him, somebody that’s going to take him under his wing, because I know what Coach Bernie [Panthers RB Coach Bernie Parmalee] is about. He was here three years, so I just love the fact that he has somebody to help him and be there for him outside of football as well.”
With the Etienne's, it's not Kane vs. Able, the Undertaker vs. the Big Red Machine Kane or Thor vs. Loki. These are two brothers that are supportive of each other, and come 9/8/2025, they'll be rooting for one another, but just not to get the win.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the Etiennes.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars and more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE