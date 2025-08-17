5 Bold Observations on Jaguars' Performance vs. Saints
The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their second preseason game of the year on Sunday, leaving the Caesar's Superdome with a 17-17 tie.
So, what stood out during the Jaguars' Week 2 contest? We break it down below.
Trevor Lawrence Has a Day
Outside of a "crap happens" type of play where Trevor Lawrence was stepped on and then fumbled, the franchise quarterback had a stellar showing. His only two incompletions were a drop and throwaway, and he did all the things you wanted to see: made plays out of structure, went through his progressions, delivered accurate passes, and showed solid pocket movement.
First-Team Offense Takes a Step
The Jaguars' starting offense had a sloppy week -- and really two weeks -- leading up to Sunday's game. Penalties and drops had been and issue, but the Jaguars seemingly put both in the past with Sunday's triumph. The offense did have an early turnover, but they looked crisp overall in comparison to the last few weeks.
Rookies Flash in a Big Way
The Jaguars' rookie class was missing Travis Hunter during Sunday's contest, but the rest of the rookie class picked up the slack. Bhayshul Tuten scored on a three-yard rush and also had an impressive short-yardage completion, while Jack Kiser had a few impressive stops on defense. LeQuint Allen pitched a shut-out in pass-pro while also having solid gains as a rusher and pass-catcher. Maybe most impressive was Jonah Monheim, who looked dominant at guard.
Third-Year Jaguars Continue to Ascend
Arguably, the two most impressive players for the Jaguars' first-team offense were a pair of third-year veterans from Penn State. Parker Washington and Brenton Strange each took their game up a level in 2024 and it looks like they are set to do it again. Washington scored the first touchdown of the first-team offense's preseason after a nice move after the catch, while Strange moved the chains twice on a pair of impressive catches.
Running Back Room is in a Good Place
The Jaguars like all of the running backs they have on their 90-man roster right now, and the expectation is for at least four to make the roster. It is clear to see why, with Tank Bigsby, Travis Etienne, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen all standing out at one point or another. The Jaguars have a nice blend of talents and traits in the position group right now, and it is looking like the deepest Jaguars running back room in some time.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the Week 2 observations.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Week 2 observations when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE