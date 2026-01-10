Jaguars Roundtable Preview, Final Predictions on Wild Card Matchup vs. Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We have learned so much about the Jacksonville Jaguars and Liam Coen this season. Now, we are about to learn even more.

To give you our full comprehensive preview of the Buffalo Bills playoff game, our team of writers has gotten together to give their predictions and weigh in on the Jaguars ' biggest questions.

Can the Jaguars contain Josh Allen?

John Shipley: I think they certainly have a shot. While every game is different, one oif Anthony Campanile's biggest influences Vic Fangio was able to make Allen and the Bills play an awful game a few weeks ago. The Bills are better than they showed against the Eagles, but the blueprint is still out there.

With the Bills' lack of talent at wide receiver, I think the biggest question is how the Jaguars slow down Allen's rushing ability. If they can contain Allen as a scrambler, I think they have a great shot to win this thing.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Andy Quach: The Jaguars’ defense has two things going for it against the Bills’ offense. Firstly, they were the No. 1 unit against the run in both yards per game and per carry. Secondly, the Bills wide receiver corps doesn’t have any lethal threats that could really take advantage of Jacksonville’s weaknesses in the back end.

However, the Jaguars have struggled a bit against mobile quarterbacks. Now, they’re taking on a 6’5” titan who’s used to running through defenders. I think Jacksonville can slow him down in the passing game, but he’ll probably create a few explosives with his legs, whether that’s rushing or extending plays to create openings for his pass-catchers.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs onto the field before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Jared Feinberg: This is going to be such a fun challenge for this defense. They have not had to face a quarterback like Allen yet, though. I loved what Coen said the other day about rush lanes needing to be disciplined, containment, zone-spacing, and shell responsibility---all of these things are a must to keep Allen contained. The only defense I've seen that has done a great job at this is Houston. I don't think the Jaguars contain Allen, per se, but they will limit him as a runner, at least.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Can Travis Etienne take the game over?

John Shipley: Frankly, they need him to. Trevor Lawrence is a top-level talent who has proven he can put the offense on his back, but to win in the playoffs the Jaguars nee to be able to run the ball enough to keep the defense honest and on their toes. They haven't done that for several weeks now, but Etienne does have a favorable matchup. I think the running game gets back on track this weekend.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs while throwing an arm up on Tennessee Titans cornerback Micah Robinson (21) during the fourth quarter in an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andy Quach: I expect him to have a great game. I think the Jaguars’ struggles on the ground are a bit overblown, with the numbers deflated due to Head Coach Liam Coen’s desire to get the air attack in rhythm down the stretch and Jacksonville pounding the rock in blowouts with opposing defenses expecting them to run the clock out.

Travis Etienne Jr. has consistently ripped off chunks this season, and the Bills’ defense is prone to giving them up. He should find plenty of grass unless the game script makes the Jaguars play from behind, turning them into a one-dimensional offense.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Jared Feinberg: The Bills have one of the worst rushing defenses in football, so this has to be the game where Etienne has a similar moment to Week 1 or Week 15 when he had takeover-like ability, right? I say, yes. That day has arrived again. The Jaguars will have help with an expanding, productive run game with Lawrence and Tuten alongside Etienne. Maybe, just maybe, we see not just the veteran but the noob (Tuten) generate an explosive play.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Score prediction?

John Shipley: I could see this one becoming a second-half shootout, but few teams have been better at the end of each half than the Jaguars this year. The Bills throw a great punch, but Trevor Lawrence and the offense give the Jaguars a 30-27 win.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Andy Quach: A lot of people are expecting a shootout, led by two high-octane quarterbacks. I don’t think that’ll be the case. The Jaguars should be able to mostly shut down the Bills’ run game, while controlling the narrative with their own rushing attack. Jacksonville takes it in a closely contested affair, 23-17.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli (right) celebrates with head coach Liam Coen after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Jared Feinberg: I've been wrestling with this for much of the week. The Bills are an AFC powerhouse and have been so for the last six seasons. However, this is their first time starting the playoffs on the road, traveling to what will be a ruckus environment at EverBank Stadium.

Josh Allen can win the game for Buffalo by himself, but the Bills are in dire need of a retool at wide receiver, defensive line, and linebacker. The Jaguars have been one of the best teams in the league for two months with an elite run defense and quarterback play from Lawrence. This could come down to the final possession, but I like Jacksonville to secure its first playoff victory under Liam Coen. Jaguars 31, Bills 27

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen exits the field after the game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7 [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.