Jaguars Roundtable Preview, Final Predictions on Wild Card Matchup vs. Bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We have learned so much about the Jacksonville Jaguars and Liam Coen this season. Now, we are about to learn even more.
To give you our full comprehensive preview of the Buffalo Bills playoff game, our team of writers has gotten together to give their predictions and weigh in on the Jaguars' biggest questions.
Can the Jaguars contain Josh Allen?
John Shipley: I think they certainly have a shot. While every game is different, one oif Anthony Campanile's biggest influences Vic Fangio was able to make Allen and the Bills play an awful game a few weeks ago. The Bills are better than they showed against the Eagles, but the blueprint is still out there.
With the Bills' lack of talent at wide receiver, I think the biggest question is how the Jaguars slow down Allen's rushing ability. If they can contain Allen as a scrambler, I think they have a great shot to win this thing.
Andy Quach: The Jaguars’ defense has two things going for it against the Bills’ offense. Firstly, they were the No. 1 unit against the run in both yards per game and per carry. Secondly, the Bills wide receiver corps doesn’t have any lethal threats that could really take advantage of Jacksonville’s weaknesses in the back end.
However, the Jaguars have struggled a bit against mobile quarterbacks. Now, they’re taking on a 6’5” titan who’s used to running through defenders. I think Jacksonville can slow him down in the passing game, but he’ll probably create a few explosives with his legs, whether that’s rushing or extending plays to create openings for his pass-catchers.
Jared Feinberg: This is going to be such a fun challenge for this defense. They have not had to face a quarterback like Allen yet, though. I loved what Coen said the other day about rush lanes needing to be disciplined, containment, zone-spacing, and shell responsibility---all of these things are a must to keep Allen contained. The only defense I've seen that has done a great job at this is Houston. I don't think the Jaguars contain Allen, per se, but they will limit him as a runner, at least.
Can Travis Etienne take the game over?
John Shipley: Frankly, they need him to. Trevor Lawrence is a top-level talent who has proven he can put the offense on his back, but to win in the playoffs the Jaguars nee to be able to run the ball enough to keep the defense honest and on their toes. They haven't done that for several weeks now, but Etienne does have a favorable matchup. I think the running game gets back on track this weekend.
Andy Quach: I expect him to have a great game. I think the Jaguars’ struggles on the ground are a bit overblown, with the numbers deflated due to Head Coach Liam Coen’s desire to get the air attack in rhythm down the stretch and Jacksonville pounding the rock in blowouts with opposing defenses expecting them to run the clock out.
Travis Etienne Jr. has consistently ripped off chunks this season, and the Bills’ defense is prone to giving them up. He should find plenty of grass unless the game script makes the Jaguars play from behind, turning them into a one-dimensional offense.
Jared Feinberg: The Bills have one of the worst rushing defenses in football, so this has to be the game where Etienne has a similar moment to Week 1 or Week 15 when he had takeover-like ability, right? I say, yes. That day has arrived again. The Jaguars will have help with an expanding, productive run game with Lawrence and Tuten alongside Etienne. Maybe, just maybe, we see not just the veteran but the noob (Tuten) generate an explosive play.
Score prediction?
John Shipley: I could see this one becoming a second-half shootout, but few teams have been better at the end of each half than the Jaguars this year. The Bills throw a great punch, but Trevor Lawrence and the offense give the Jaguars a 30-27 win.
Andy Quach: A lot of people are expecting a shootout, led by two high-octane quarterbacks. I don’t think that’ll be the case. The Jaguars should be able to mostly shut down the Bills’ run game, while controlling the narrative with their own rushing attack. Jacksonville takes it in a closely contested affair, 23-17.
Jared Feinberg: I've been wrestling with this for much of the week. The Bills are an AFC powerhouse and have been so for the last six seasons. However, this is their first time starting the playoffs on the road, traveling to what will be a ruckus environment at EverBank Stadium.
Josh Allen can win the game for Buffalo by himself, but the Bills are in dire need of a retool at wide receiver, defensive line, and linebacker. The Jaguars have been one of the best teams in the league for two months with an elite run defense and quarterback play from Lawrence. This could come down to the final possession, but I like Jacksonville to secure its first playoff victory under Liam Coen. Jaguars 31, Bills 27
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley
Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft
