Good, Not So Good From Jaguars vs. Saints
The Jacksonville Jaguars had an eventful Week 2 preseason game vs. the New Orleans Saints, with the first- and second-team units jumping out to a 17-3 lead before the Saints stormed back to tie the game with less than a minute to go.
So, what were the highs and the lows from the contest? We break down the good and the not-so-good.
The Good
Trevor Lawrence's Accuracy
Trevor Lawrence only threw two incompletions on Sunday: One was a low, but catchable, incompletion to Brian Thomas. The other was a "fight to live for another day" throwaway. Lawrence looked in command of the offense and was decisive and accurate with the football all afternoon long. He has played good football under Liam Coen so far.
Offensive Line
The Jaguars entered Sunday without two starting offensive linemen in Chuma Edoga and Anton Harrison, but it never seemed to make much of a difference. The Jaguars were not facing a starting defensive line, but they were also missing 40% of their projected starting offensive line. Despite this, the Jaguars kept their quarterbacks clean and opened holes in the running game all day.
Travon Walker
The Jaguars have done plenty of stunting with their defensive linemen throughout training camp, which has meant more matchups against guards for star defensive end Travon Walker. Walker showed off why this is a mismatch on the first defensive drive of the game, nearly recording a sack on a stunt and forcing an intentional grounding penalty.
The Not So Good
Turnovers
The Jaguars turned the ball over three times, and a quarterback was involved each time. Trevor Lawrence fumbled after being stepped on and not just letting the play die; Nick Mullens was intercepted on a brutal decision over the middle; Seth Hennigan threw an interception to end the game in a tie. For a team that has looked sloppy on offense for the last few weeks, the turnovers were the biggest low of the day.
That End-Of-Game Sequence
It seemed as if all the Jaguars had to do was run up the middle to set Cam Little up for a game-winning field goal. Instead, they ran all-slants and a Seth Hennigan pass was deflected and then intercepted. Perhaps Liam Coen would have done things differently in a real game, but this was an odd ending to watch play out.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in the Week 2 good and not so good.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Week 2 good and not so good when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE