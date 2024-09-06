How to Watch Week 1: Jaguars at Dolphins
The Jacksonville Jaguars look to return to playoff form in 2024 after last season's promising 8-3 start ended in a 9-8 disappointment. The Jaguars will start their season off on the road (albeit not too far from home) against a formidable AFC opponent, the Miami Dolphins.
It is a tough Week 1 challenge, beginning a four-game stretch against 2023 playoff teams to start the season. It could have major implications for how the Jaguars will perform this season.
This will be the 11th regular season meeting between the two franchises.
The last time the Jaguars played the Dolphins was overseas in 2021 at Tottenham Stadium in London, England. The Jaguars narrowly won that contest, 23-20. The Jaguars have won three of the last four meetings. The all-time regular season record between the two teams is tied at 5-5.
Here's how you can watch Sunday's game:
TV: CBS47 / NFL Network / NFL+
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. EST/ 10:00 a.m. PST
Radio: 92.5 FM / 1010XL / 99.9 FM
The Jaguars' are kicking off their 30th season in franchise history.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan has made it clear that he wants the 2024 season to be a winning one, saying, "Winning now is the expectation. Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let's prove it by winning now."
Head coach Doug Pederson, who won a Super Bowl at the helm of the Philadelphia Eagles and coached the Jaguars to a playoff victory two seasons ago, backed up the sentiment on Monday's press conference.
"You put together, and you assemble the best team the best set of coaches and you've got to put in the time," Pederson said. "You've got to work hard. [Khan] sees what we've done the last two years and the successes that we've had, but he also knows -- and we know -- that we're better than the way we finished last year. I think that's something that he alluded to. But he's right. That's the expectation and we're all held to that."
