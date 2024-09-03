Vegas Oddsmakers Disagree with Take From Jaguars' Owner
Shad Khan recently called this season's edition of the Jacksonville Jaguars the best team the franchise had ever assembled. On paper, it certainly looks like one of the most formidable.
A generational talent at quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. A workhorse running back that is good enough to be considered among the best in the league (Travis Etienne was ranked as high as No. 11 by Pro Football Focus this summer), and plenty of talent at wide receiver and tight end.
Defensively, this might be the strongest group in recent years. Lots of depth on the defensive line. Top edge rusher in Josh Hines-Allen. Two of the best linebackers in the league.
Khan's opinion is not unfounded given the team he has. Which, by the way, won a playoff game two seasons ago and last season started out 8-3.
As Khan recently said, it is time to win now for the Jaguars.
"About a month ago we celebrated the city's partnership with the Jaguars and the approval of funding for the new stadium of the future," Khan said. "So I met with the reporters and the discussion obviously quickly turned to football and I was quoted. 'For us, winning now is the expectation.' So really I been looking forward to tonight to set the record straight. ... I was not misquoted. And let me just repeat. Winning now is the expectation.
"Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let's prove it by winning now."
Las Vegas disagrees with Khan. Bet MGM has the Jaguars' win total at 8.5. A team lucky to hover around either side of .500.
AG Gancarski wrote that Khan's statement was "audacious."
"It also seems to diminish the teams from the 20th century, which had deep playoff runs ending in the AFC Title Game in 1996 and 1999 under Wayne Weaver’s ownership," Gancarski wrote. "The 2017 'Sacksonville' squad also advanced to the title game, and was competitive through three quarters against Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and the New England Patriots, with a controversial officiating call ('Myles Jack wasn’t down!') seen as sealing the Jags’ fate that year."
