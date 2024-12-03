Jaguars' Doug Pederson Explains Recent Big Extension
The Jacksonville Jaguars solidified one of the most important spots on the roster on Sunday morning, extending fourth-year left tackle Walker Little with a three-year, $45 million contract.
For Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, the move is one the Jaguars were happy to make. And it is one that he thinks will finally provide a sense of stability and consistency for Little, who has had little of either during his Jaguars career.
“Excited for Walker. It's a great opportunity for him. I think it just shows the commitment the organization has and the type of player that he is to really get him locked up," Pederson said on Sunday.
"I think for him too it's a little peace of mind knowing he'll be here for the long haul. Excited for him and his family. It's a great opportunity, great for the organization obviously and our team, and excited for him.”
Little started three games as a rookie before stepping into a key role on the 2022 playoff team. After starting left tackle Cam Robinson went down with an injury, Little started the final three games of the 2022 season and then started both playoff games.
Little started the first four games of the 2023 season at left tackle due to Robinson being suspended, and he then moved briefly to left guard following Robinson's return. Little ultimately started 11 games in 2023, the most games he has started in a season.
Little began the 2024 season as Robinson's backup but quickly moved into the starting lineup when the Jaguars traded Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings before Week 9. Little has started five games for the Jaguars this season and ranks top-15 among tackles in both pressures allowed and pass-protection efficiency in that span according to Pro Football Focus.
“Walker is a homegrown talent who has grown up in our system," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said in a statement.
“Time and time again, Walker stepped in when needed, and stepped up his game at the tackle position. This is a great opportunity for a young player that we see every day on the practice field, who we believe will be playing his best football in the coming years.”
