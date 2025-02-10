Jaguars Rank Higher Than Expected at the End of the Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an eventful first few weeks of the offseason, firing a head coach and a general manager. They hired Liam Coen to be their next head coach after Jacksonville's 4-13 season, which led to the dismissal of former head coach Doug Pederson.
The Jaguars must address plenty of things outside of their general manager and head coach this offseason if they hope to have a better season next season. While coaching is one of the most critical aspects of any professional sport, so are the players who determine the outcome of games.
The Jaguars unquestionably have talent on the roster, but the roster as a whole is one of the worst in the National Football League. This is one of the most pressing issues they must address this offseason.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network ranked every team in the National Football League after the Super Bowl officially wrapped up the season. He ranked the Jaguars as the 27th-best team in the NFL, which is a fair ranking that could have been much worse had the Jaguars not won multiple games at the end of the season.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars were a big disappointment after back-to-back winning seasons. However, there’s reason for optimism on offense," Rolfe said. "The unit suffered major injuries, with Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, and Evan Engram all ending their seasons on injured reserve. With former [Tampa Bay Buccaneers] offensive coordinator Liam Coen arriving as the new head coach, there’s reason to believe the offense could return to a top-10 level.
"However, the defense looms as a far bigger issue. Jacksonville finished with our second-worst defense, ahead of only the wretched Panthers’ unit," Rolfe noted. "The Jags did not rank above average in any component of Defense+, finishing last in EPA per dropback and takeaway rate. That makes defense a prime area to target with the fifth overall pick.
Rolfe noted that Anthony Campanile's addition as the team's defensive coordinator should help them improve on the defensive side of the ball. However, the Jaguars must also add to the unit this offseason.
"New defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile last worked at Don Bosco Prep High School in New Jersey in 2011," Rolfe said. "Campanile has a big job ahead of him, as a similarly abysmal defense will keep Jacksonville out of the playoff hunt in 2025, even if the offense improves under Coen."
