NFL Legend Praises Rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr.
The Jacksonville Jaguars look to have struck gold in the most recent NFL Draft after selecting rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr in the first round.
In only his first season in the National Football League, Thomas proved that he had the potential to eventually develop into one of the best wide receivers in the league. At the very least, he is one of the rookies in his draft class, steadying a Jaguars' offense that was sometimes in disarray.
The Jaguars lack talent and depth at many positions on their roster, but Thomas could be the player Jacksonville decides to build their wide receiver unit around, if not the entire offense.
Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning recently assessed Thomas's productive season.
"Obviously, those LSU guys, there's a great fraternity there," Manning said. "When you have got guys like [Ja'Marr] Chase and [Justin] Jefferson kind of setting the tone, that is a great, great model for [New York Giants WR Malik] Nabors and Brian to follow. They have had a great rookie start, it says a lot about them. You can tell he is a competitive and hungry guy. He wants to win. So, I think being at the Pro Bowl and watching a guy like JaMarr Chase, a guy that won the Triple Crown, that's good for him."
Thomas had an impressive rookie season and is expected to be even more impressive heading into next season. After hiring offensive-minded Liam CoenL, the Jaguars have decided to invest more in their offense, especially quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Thomas registered over 1,000 yards in a rookie season that featured a lot of play from backup quarterback Mac Jones because of the injuries to quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a struggling rushing attack.
How well things will go from here with the Jaguars is unknown. However, Thomas has star potential in the league that the Jaguars must tap into.
Things have not gone well for the Jaguars as of late, but the emergence of Thomas may have been the most significant win for Jacksonville, assuming they all stay healthy.
