Peyton Manning Weighs In On Jaguars Hiring Liam Coen
The Jacksonville Jaguars have many issues that must be fixed before they retake the field next season, or they risk having another season like the previous two. The Jaguars have plenty of position groups to focus on, such as cornerback and offensive line.
Still, the Jaguars' most pressing issue is how to approach things with veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence after the talented quarterback missed nearly half the season with injuries.
Few former quarterbacks have dealt with the types of things Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has head to heal deal with.
While it is impossible to tell what each player experiences off the field, spectators in the stands or at home can see their on-the-field successes, struggles, wins, and losses, all visible to spectators in the stands or at home. There is no question Lawrence has struggled over the past two seasons, even when healthy.
The Jaguars invested nearly $300 million in Lawrence but have not given him much to work with on the field, although they believed differently heading into this season. Still, the results were essentially the same this season as they were last season, confirming that Jacksonville must do something different this offseason.
They have started doing so with their recent general manager and head coaching positions. However, the roster itself needs a makeover.
Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning recently assessed Thomas's productive season. Peyton acknowledged that having Coen should help Thomas and the rest of the Jaguars offense get going.
"He has done a heck of a job everywhere he has been," Manning said. "The [Los Angeles] Rams—that's a good system to be from, with [Sean] McVay. He has done a good job with Baker [Mayfield]. Baker speaks very highly of him, so I'm happy for him having that opportunity. I’m a big Trevor Lawrence fan; I’m pulling for him. You know, Trevor, this will be his third head coach in a short number of years.
“That's tough for a quarterback. I’m a quarterback defender. So, hopefully he and Liam [Coen] can be together for a long time to establish a little continuity. He sure seems like a heck of a playcaller, and I wish him well."`
