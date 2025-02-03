Packers Defender Spills the Beans on New Jaguars DC Campanile
The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to press forward to move past the disappointment of the last two seasons. Since missing out on the Ben Johnson sweepstakes, the Jaguars eventually plucked their next head coach, Liam Coen, from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Jaguars have begun cleaning house on their coaching staff and will likely begin to do so on some level to the roster as soon as possible. Jacksonville has numerous areas on the roster that they need to improve before the start of next season.
Jacksonville undoubtedly has talent on the roster but needs more. However, at the very least, they seemingly have a competent head coach who appears to be building a qualified staff.
It was recently announced that the Jaguars will hire Anthony Campanile, the former Green Bay Packers running game coordinator and linebackers coach. The veteran coach has experience professionally and collegiately.
Packers' defensive lineman Rashan Gary explained what to expect from Campanile, as he is not yet a household name.
"Yeah, me and Camp go way back. He used to recruit me in his Rutgers days," Gary said. "Being able to play with him for a little bit down there. Being able to rekindle that relationship was great. He brings a lot of energy. The number one thing is that he holds people accountable. He wants what is best for you.
"So, if you go to him and tell him your goals and aspirations, he is going to make sure every day that you wake up and your face is in that [play]book and put your feet in that turf, and that you do what you have got to do to get there."
This season, the Jaguars defense allowed the second-most total yards and the second-most first downs of any team in the league. The unit also forced the fewest turnovers in the league, with only nine forced turnovers on the season.
Jacksonville hopes Campanile will help the Jaguars figure things out on defense. However, until the Jaguars update their roster, and even after they do, they will need Campanile to help them get the most out of a unit that can be intimidating at times.
