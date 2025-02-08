Jaguars Make Solid Selection in 2024 NFL Draft Mulligan
The Jacksonville Jaguars' season was forgettable, to say the least. At the start of this season, the Jaguars went from believing they had the best roster in franchise history to starting the season 1-5, quickly dismantling that belief and bringing the Jaguars, their front office, and their fanbase back to earth.
Arguably, the most frustrating part of the Jaguars' disappointing season was the fact that they routinely beat themselves just as much as opposing teams did. The Jaguars' inability to get out of their way cost them yet another season and cost former Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson his job.
While it was mostly a subpar season with little to be excited about for those who care about the Jaguars, there were a few positives. Backup quarterback Mac Jones proved he belongs in the NFL on one level or another, and rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. exploded onto the scene around the second half of the season.
Thomas registered over 1,000 yards in his first season in the NFL and did so with Jones, a backup quarterback, for a decent portion of the season. Jones has proven to be a quality player the Jaguars can build around, but he would undoubtedly not be available if teams were allowed to go back in time and re-draft their players.
Ali Bhanpuri & Tom Blair of NFL.com re-drafted the first round of picks from the most recent NFL Draft. In the re-draft, Thomas was drafted before the Jaguars could select, forcing them to look elsewhere for help at the receiver position.
Thomas' early departure was far from a surprise. However, Bhanpuri and Blair projected the Jaguars to draft wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
"One of the few things to go right in Jacksonville was the emergence of Brian Thomas Jr., who played so well that the Cardinals pilfered him in this exercise at No. 12 overall,"
Bhanpuri said. "The Jags still want a pass catcher for Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen to build around going forward, so they snag Ladd McConkey, who profiles as an optimal immediate and long-term replacement for veteran slot Christian Kirk, who missed nine games in 2024."
