Jaguars Rookie Gets High Praise From Dolphins' Mike McDaniel
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel knows all about Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie sensation Brian Thomas Jr.
The former LSU star receiver put the entire NFL on notice thanks to a highlight 41-yard catch against the Kansas City Chiefs in the preseason opener, but McDaniel had the No. 23 pick on his radar during the lead up to the 2023 NFL Draft.
“Super talented player that has a unique combination of being able to be a down the field third level receiver that can track and make plays down the field, while also having a route running skill set to do your underneath and intermediate routes," McDaniel told Dolphins media this week.
"You see a very talented individual that can take his game as far as he wants to take it. I think it’s adding to the plethora of LSU Tigers out there in the league. He’s a very talented individual that we will be well aware of when he’s out there on the field. It won’t be a surprise, because we did a lot of work on him coming out.”
It is no surprise the Dolphins were interested in Thomas considering his college production and his dazzling speed at the NFL Scouting Combine. Thomas ran a 4.33 40-yard dash and recorded a 38.5-inch vertical jump, numbers that would certainly intrigue an explosive offense like the Dolphins.
The Dolphins had their chance to pick Thomas at No. 21 overall, but instead opted to take Penn State pass-rusher Chop Robinson. Robinson will likely play a big role in Week 1 due to injury issues on the edge for Miami, but McDaniel could quickly come to regret his decision to not pull the trigger on selecting the Jaguars' star rookie.
The Jaguars traded back from No. 17 to No. 23 before taking Thomas, making him the fourth receiver off the board and starting a receiver run through the final 10 picks of the first round.
Thomas caught 28 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns for LSU in 2021. In 2022, he caught 31 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns. He then exploded in 2023, catching 68 passes for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.