Jaguars Reportedly Make First Change to Liam Coen's Coaching Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly made a change to Liam Coen's coaching staff.

According to Josina Anderson, the Jaguars have parted ways with secondary coach Ron Milus after he spent just one season on Coen's staff.

Milus has been coaching in the NFL since the year 2000, starting off his pro career with the Denver #Broncos and coaching the back line of the defense with 9 different NFL teams over the… pic.twitter.com/Xo8jIb4aNO — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 16, 2026

Staff Shakeup

This is the first reported change to Coen's coaching staff since he put it together last year. While the Jaguars' secondary made great strides in 2025 and accomplished significant player development despite injuries, the secondary had a rough Wild Card effort against an undermanned Buffalo Bills passing offense.

The fact that Milus was also a bit of an outlier fit on the coaching staff probably should also not be ignored. The Jaguars are one of the youngest coaching staffs in the NFL -- especially on the defensive side of the ball. Milus, senior defensive assistant Bill Sheridan, and wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett are the only two coaches on staff who never seemed to quite match that mold.

Any other staff changes the Jaguars make will likely depend on their coordinator spots. Offensive coordinator Grant Udinksi and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile each had terrific 2025 seasons, but each has also earned an interview request to be a head coach -- Udinski with the Cleveland Browns and Campanile with the Miami Dolphins.

If either lands a head coach gig this cycle, then the Jaguars would obviously have to retool their coaching staff to some extent on that side of the ball. And while it is hardly a guarantee that either would land a job next season if not this year, it does appear that Coen and the Jaguars will need to have some contingency plans in place.

"I mean, both those guys did a great job this year and were in their first years doing those roles and responsibilities and so any time you have success, you're going to have people come and call and knock on the door. Those guys have earned some of those interviews and opportunities. Whether those happen this year, down the line, I think both those guys are future head coaches at some point," Coen said on Wednesday.

"That just comes along with the territory. It comes with it. It's the bittersweetness of our profession. You want to continue to give people opportunities to grow while also protecting your product and what you do here and how you operate, so it's definitely a fine line that you walk, but it's opportunity and they've earned those opportunities to interview for those positions and you try to help them along that process as much as possible.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Do I anticipate losing those guys or many coaches from this staff? Not sure. I'm not sure what that looks like. That ultimately isn't my decision and we have to be prepared. We have to think about what are the next steps if those things were to happen. Those are conversations that we're having right now."

