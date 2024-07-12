Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: 'The Best Days Are Definitely Ahead of Us'
The first three years of the Trevor Lawrence era in Jacksonville have seen ups and downs, but there is no questioning how optimistic the fourth-year passer is about the future.
“The best days are definitely ahead of us. Speaking individually as well, in my game I think I’m far from playing my best football, and that’s ahead of me, so I’m really excited about that,” Lawrence said on NFL Network.
“This team that we have this year is really good, I think it’s the best team we’ve had since I’ve been there, and I’m really excited to see it come together in training camp and the regular season," Lawrence said.
A big part of that future is a remade receiver room and a tight end room that features Evan Engram coming off a career year and a second-year tight end in Brenton Strange who is coming off a rookie season where he was rarely used in the passing game.
"We have a really dynamic group of pass-catchers, I won't say just receivers because you know, tight ends are another piece of it too. We got some great tight ends," Lawrence said.
"Talk about Evan obviously, had a great year last year. Really great with the ball in his hands, does a lot of things to help us, good blocker too. Brenton who is a young guy, you know, that didn't get as many touches last year but has a lot of talent and is a really good player. And I think he is going to take off this year."
The Jaguars agreed to terms with the quarterback and former No. 1 pick last month, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $275 million with $200 million in guarantees and $142 million fully guaranteed.
Lawrence's deal will pay him an average of $55 million a season, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player on an annual basis in the NFL.
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, Lawrence has started 50 regular season games. Lawrence ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards with 11,770 and is fourth in touchdown passes with 58.
Since being drafted, Lawrence has been voted as a team captain by his teammates each year of his NFL career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording 387 completions for 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a passer rating of 95.2.
During the 2023 season, he completed 370 passes becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with three seasons of at least 300 completions and the second quarterback in team history to record at least 300 completions in three consecutive seasons. He has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career, twice in 2022 (Week 3 and 12) and once in 2023 (Week 11).
In his career, Lawrence has also posted 205 rushing attempts for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns.