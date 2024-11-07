Jaguars-Vikings Will Feature This Major Return
Two weeks ago, Cam Robinson donned the Jacksonville Jaguars logo, ran out of the home tunnel and stood alongside his Jaguars teammates on the home sideline at EverBank Stadium.
This Sunday, Robinson will be representing the Minnesota Vikings and, for the first time in his career, be a visitor at The Bank. Visitor locker room, visitor tunnel, visitor sideline. All after over seven years of coming to work each day as Jaguar.
“Yeah, I mean you think about that kind of stuff, but it's the NFL. You can't control the schedule; you can't control that sort of thing," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday.
"I know for him [Cam Robinson] coming back will probably feel a little bit awkward I guess, but listen, he's a pro. He's going to do everything he can to get himself ready to play. He'll be excited to play.”
Robinson joined the Vikings a little over a week ago, with the Jaguars trading him and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick to the Vikings for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick.
And now, Robinson is set to square off with one of his longest-tenured teammates in Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen. Hines-Allen said from the Miller Electric Center locker room on Wednesday that he is looking forward to the matchup with Robinson, who he was teammates with for over five years.
"You know, it's, hope we can get all that buddy, buddy stuff towards the end of the game. And, you know, again, this is another -- it's my next matchup. And that's the way I'm looking at it," Hines-Allen said.
"But again, he knows me, I know him, but we never went live together, really. And so I'm very excited. I'm looking forward to it. And you know, again, if I keep doing what I can do, you know my process, trust my process, believe in my process, that is going to lead me to play with a lot of confidence, coming this Sunday, and you can just go out there and dominate."
Hines-Allen and Robinson matched up against each other plenty of times in practice reps over the years, but Sunday will be a new experience. For the first time, Hines-Allen and Robinson will square off as opponents, not teammates.
"But again, like, if I can just keep my process the process, and do what I need to do, I'm very excited," Hines-Allen said.
"But it's a thing with a guy that's going to come in here. You know, it's always something with guys playing against their old team. Or, you know, he's been here for seven years and he's coming back here, just leaving two weeks ago. He's probably gonna come back with a little something."
