BREAKING: Ex-Jaguars Star Set to Start Immediately For NFC Foe
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded away long-time left tackle Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. Just a few days later, he is already suiting up to start for his new team.
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Robinson is set to start at left tackle for the Vikings on Sunday Night Football when they face off against the Indianapolis Colts, who Robinson played against in Week 5 and consistently during his seven full seasons with the Jaguars.
The Jaguars will see Robinson again in Week 10 when the Vikings travel to EverBank Stadium to play Jacksonville. The Jaguars dealt Robinson and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick that could become a 2026 fourth-round pick based on playing time while Robinson is with the Vikings.
The Vikings became the top candidate for Robinson after the team lost left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a season-ending injury, while the Jaguars sat Robinson behind Walker Little in Week 8 for the first time.
"We did acquire Cam Robinson via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Compliments to Kwesi and his group for being able to acquire a player like this. You know, when you lose a player like Christian Darrisaw it so catastrophic, because you mean so much to your team, your offense, but also just from a standpoint of losing such a veteran presence that we rely so much on so to find a player of Cam's caliber in season like Chris was able to do," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said this week about Robinson and the trade between Minnesota and the Jaguars to acquire him.
