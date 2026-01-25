Free Agents Who Could Follow Mathieu Araujo to Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- While the Jacksonville Jaguars are still waiting on some clarity when it comes to defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, head coach Liam Coen and the Jaguars' brass are still adding to the staff.

While the Jaguars have yet to officially announce the hire -- which may or may not be related to Campanile -- the Jaguars are reportedly set to add former Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Mathieu Araujo to Coen's staff.

So as long as the hire becomes official, which free agents make sense as potential options to follow Araujo from South Beach to Jacksonville?

Rasul Douglas

Nov 14, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas (26) during practice at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Jaguars want to add another tested veteran to their secondary this offseason, there might not be many better fits than Douglas. Douglas has a game that has aged well over the years, and he was the Dolphins' best cornerback last season.

The Jaguars may opt to go with more of a youth movement at the position, but adding an experienced pro like Douglas to the mix would certainly give the Jaguars some value for Jarrian Jones and Travis Hunter to absorb.

Jack Jones

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones (23) interception a pass intended for Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) in overtime during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Jack Jones is certainly a player who has high spikes in his play, he could be the kind of dynamic athlete the Jaguars could add and then get the most out of. The Jaguars saw most of their defensive backs have career years under their staff last year, and Jones would be quite the addition if he can do the same thing.

Jones has been a playmaker throughout his career when he is on, recording eight interceptions and scoring four defensive touchdowns in four seasons. Last year was just his second as a full-time starter in his career, and he could take another leap if he remains with the same coach and a similar system.

Kader Kohou

Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass from San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13, not pictured) during second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Signing players coming off ACL injuries is always a peculiar situation, and it truly is a case-by-case basis. But when it comes to Kohou, it could mean the Jaguars are able to get top value on a player who seems like he was either on the verge of breaking out or had already done so. Kohou was a player on the rise for Miami before his injury, and he has time spent with both Araujo and Campanile.

Kohou, who ranked in the top-20 among defensive backs in coverage EPA in 2024, started 38 games in three seasons for the Dolphins before his injury. He has experience, upside, and is a scheme fit. He is worth the gamble after his injury.

