3 Observations on Jaguars' Hiring of Mathieu Araujo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have some new blood on their coaching staff.

The Jaguars reportedly added Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Mathieu Araujo to Liam Coen's coaching staff this week, officially giving them their replacement for departed secondary coach Ron Milus . So, what do we make of the move? We weigh in with our thoughts below.

Why this move makes sense

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To me, Milus seemed like an odd fit for the vibe of the rest of the coaching staff due to the difference in experience and, frankly, the generational gap. Milus did a great job in Jacksonville considering the production and development the cornerback room showed, but it doesn't surprise me in the least that the Jaguars are replacing him with a younger coach who appears to be on the rise.

Araujo has a similar background to most other coaches on the staff and he is someone who has the potential to continue to climb the coaching ranks and be a prospect for internal promotions. That is how you develop a staff over several years, which can help perhaps bolster the staff as other teams come looking to pick from it during the coaching cycle.

Good news for Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) back pedals during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This hire seems to be good news for Jaguars cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter. Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last week that Hunter will spend more time on the defensive side of the ball, and the hiring of Araujo means he now has a new coach with whom he will spend extensive time. Due to his two-way positional value, it is especially important which coaches are with Hunter, and Araujo is now meant to play a big role.

Considering the limited talent the Dolphins had at cornerback this season, it seems like the level of production and play that Araujo commanded out of the group is a stellar sign for the Jaguars moving forward. If this hire ages well, it could go down and be remembered as the one that helped unlock Hunter.

What it could mean moving forward

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile answers questions after the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile set to speak with the Arizona Cardinals for a second interview with the franchise, it is fair to wonder what the hiring of Araujo could mean for the Jaguars in the event they lose their star defensive coordinator.

It is Campanile's connections to Araujo from Boston College and Miami that reinforce how good of a fit he is with the Jaguars. They have learned similar systems and both spent time with Vic Fangio in Miami, though, so perhaps he could be seen as a long-term -- or perhaps short-term -- answer to fill any potential void left if Campanile leave.

