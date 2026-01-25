3 Jaguars Who Should Get Contract Extensions This Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a big offseason in 2026, and for more reasons than you think.

Yes, the Jaguars have big names like Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne who are set to be free agents in March. But even beyond this year's current crop of free agents, the Jaguars have plenty of decisions to make for the future.

So with that in mind, here are three non-2026 free agents the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone should consider extending this offseason.

Travon Walker

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) celebrates his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you simply only look at the box score and counting stats, then perhaps Travon Walker seems like an odd extension candidate. After all, the Jaguars have him on a team-controlled fifth-year option for 2026, so the Jaguars can let him play out some of his final rookie contract games as they forge a path forward in regards to a new deal.

With that in mind, that seems like it could only cost the Jaguars more. While this regime has been here just one year, Walker has four seasons in the NFL to show who he is and what he can do, so it is not like the Jaguars will get new information. He is a good player who should be extended, and he will only get more expensive if the Jaguars let him get healthy and play on the fifth-year option.

Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts to his first down pickup during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While all three of the players selected her deserve a new deal due to their play first and foremost, there is also the financial factor. In many cases, the best financial moves a team can make is paying the right players early and getting ahead of their major pay day scenarios. That is how the Jaguars should approach wide receiver Parker Washington.

Washington flashed a ton of talent his first two seasons, but his 2025 performance made it concrete that he is a top receiver for this team. His role will only expand next year, which means his production will too. And when that happens, the cash follows. The Jaguars know he will get the ball more this year, so why not get ahead of it?

Antonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the boldest choice on here, I went away from the conventional pick of Brenton Strange. Strange should get a look, too, though perhaps his deal with be sizeable enough that they wait a bit longer. But what about a deal that should provide some value in Antonio Johnson?

The sample size isn't as great as it is with Walker and Washington, but Johnson thrived for the Jaguars this season and looks like a future staple of the secondary. Lock him in now before he picks off five passes and commands a large market.

